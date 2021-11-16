- (PLX AI) - Brussel Lambert says Sienna Investment Managers in exclusive negotiations to acquire Acofi.
- • Sienna and Acofi Gestion have entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire Acofi from certain of its current shareholders (La Franc¸aise Group and non-executive partners)
- • Following this transaction, Sienna would be the sole controlling shareholder of Acofi
- • Acofi will add further expertise in the financing of real assets to Sienna, in particular corporate, real estate and renewable energy private debt
- • There will also be synergies as Acura benefits from Sienna's European network and the support of GBL as a strategic sponsor
