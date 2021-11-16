Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.11.2021
Breaking News: + 620% – Halo Collective veröffentlich Quartalszahlen!
WKN: A2PFHV ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 
Frankfurt
16.11.21
09:16 Uhr
13,000 Euro
+0,100
+0,78 %
Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Directorate Change

DJ Directorate Change

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Directorate Change 16-Nov-2021 / 18:22 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Directorate Change

16 November 2021

DMGT today announces, unconnected with the Reorganisation, that Kevin Beatty, Executive Director and CEO of dmg media, has announced his intention to retire and transfer his executive responsibilities to a new dmg media leadership team. Kevin will be available to support the transition and will remain a Non-Executive Director on the DMGT Board. The timing of Kevin's transition from an Executive Director to a Non-Executive Director will be announced when the exact date is known.

Richard Caccappolo, currently Chief Operating Officer of MailOnline, has been appointed as CEO of dmg media, with James Welsh, Deputy CFO of DMGT, and former CFO of dmg media, appointed as Deputy CEO of dmg media. Their combined experience, covering all parts of dmg media's activity and success over the past decade, gives them the knowledge and vision the business needs to continue its market-leading position.

Commenting, Lord Rothermere, Chairman of DMGT, said: "I am hugely grateful to Kevin for all he has done for dmg media over 25 years. He has driven immense change and ushered in a new future for the business. I look forward to continuing to work with him as a Board Director."

For further information 

For analyst and institutional enquiries: 
Tim Collier, Group CFO          +44 20 3615 2902 
Adam Webster, Head of Investor Relations +44 20 3615 2903 
For media enquiries: 
Tim Burt, Teneo             +44 7583 413254 
Doug Campbell, Teneo           +44 7753 136628 
Jesse Matthews, Teneo          +44 7912 783513 
About DMGT 
DMGT manages a portfolio of companies  that provide businesses and consumers with

compelling information, analysis, insight, events, news and entertainment. The Group takes a long-term approach to investment and has market-leading positions in consumer media, property information and events & exhibitions. In total, DMGT generates revenues of around

GBP1bn.

Notes

The term Reorganisation is as defined in the 'Major reorganisation and recommended cash offer for DMGT' announcement issued on 3 November 2021.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJQZC279 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      DMGT 
LEI Code:    4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  126967 
EQS News ID:  1249570 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1249570&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 16, 2021 13:22 ET (18:22 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
