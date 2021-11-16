Celonis Ranks Highly Across All Categories in Ability to Deliver Immediate Benefit

New Report Ranks Celonis Highly in Ability to Help Customers Accelerate Process Change

Celonis, the global leader in execution management, was recognized for its industry market leadership in the NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation and Assessment Tool (NEAT) for Process Discovery and Mining 2021.

This is the second year in a row in which NelsonHall has identified Celonis as a Leader in its Process Discovery and Mining Report. According to the NEAT Evaluation, leaders are vendors that exhibit both a high ability relative to their peers to deliver immediate benefit and a high capacity relative to their peers to meet client future requirements. In 2020, Celonis was awarded Leader ranking in the NEAT report, in four market segments: Overall, Process Mining, Process Automation, and Workforce Optimization.

"We are honored to see NelsonHall recognize Celonis' stand-alone position in the most important criteria in process mining the ability to help customers execute process change," said Ariel Bardin, Celonis Chief Product Officer. "Celonis is obsessed with generating billions in value for our customers worldwide and this is reflected in achieving ranking as a Leader for delivering value across all categories in the NelsonHall Process Mining report."

"Celonis' efforts and investments continue to focus on delivering value to clients faster and with less friction," said Bailey Kong, Research Analyst, NelsonHall. "The new Celonis Action Flows and other Execution Management System (EMS) platform enhancements accelerate clients' abilities to implement process changes and maximize ROI. These, coupled with the company's roadmap for streamlining process understanding, planning process changes, and accelerating process changes, are why Celonis is positioned as a Leader."

Built across three core pillars data, intelligence and action the Celonis Execution Management System (EMS) is the only technology that provides a 360 degree view of all business processes within an organization.

Celonis created the process mining category when it first developed the ability to automatically X-ray process problems. Today, Celonis is leveraging this foundation to pioneer the execution management industry and Celonis' expansion into India is the latest chapter in its mission to modernize and complete every business's digital transformation. This announcement comes on the heels of its addition of former Google executive Ariel Bardin as Chief Product Officer, and its annual World Tour, where it announced a partnership with ServiceNow to redefine how work flows and create a modern operating system for business. Celonis also announced the acquisition of real-time streaming data leader Lenses.io, the launch of the Execution Graph, and a strategic partnership with sales order automation leader Conexiom, to combine data, intelligence and action to enable every organization to execute on their data. And in June 2021, Celonis raised the first-ever $1 billion Series D round to further accelerate its mission to make data work for business.

About Celonis

Celonis helps organizations to execute on their data. Powered by its market-leading process mining core, the Celonis Execution Management System provides a set of applications, a developer studio and platform capabilities for business executives and users to eliminate billions in corporate inefficiencies, provide better customer experience and reduce carbon emissions. Celonis has thousands of global customers and is headquartered in Munich, Germany and New York City, USA with 16 offices worldwide.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies.

NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.

