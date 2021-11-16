CGS International Inc.: CGS International Provides Description & Benefits of Bio-Stimulant Flagship Products & Corporate Update

QUEZON CITY, PHILIPPINES / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / CGS International, Inc. (OTC PINK:CGSI) (the "Company" or "CGSI"), a publicly traded, fully reporting emerging growth company doing business as World Agri Minerals, focused on the development and sale of organic Bio-Stimulants, is pleased to provide the following information about our proprietary agriproducts, GENESIS 89 and GENESIS 89 GOLD.

GENESIS 89 and GENESIS 89 GOLD both offer the consumer an easy-to-use solution of minerals in ionic liquid form. Both the GENESIS 89 and GENESIS 89 GOLD products are properly balanced, readily available bio-stimulant formulas that are shipped as concentrates to the amateur and/or commercial grower. GENESIS 89 is safe and effective for use on all types of plants while GENESIS 89 GOLD has been formulated for use as a bio-stimulant for the cannabis industry. The development of GENESIS 89 and GENESIS 89 GOLD products were done with the simple goal of assisting in producing healthy crops that are naturally disease and pest resistant. Among other things, the use of both GENESIS 89 and GENESIS 89 GOLD has shown the following benefits:

Improved nutrient uptake and utilization

Increased photosynthesis

Increased Brix

Improved soil tilth

Increased microbiol & Mycorrhizal populations

Reduced transplant stress

Increased metabolic efficiency

Increased antioxidants

Each product is developed by using a natural process whereby minerals are extracted from deep-ocean deposits and are combined with additional organic ingredients, resulting in the ingredients working together in a symbiotic relationship to provide optimum plant nutrition that both enriches the soil and nourishes the plant.

"As we continue to grow, we will work towards fulfilling the Company's mission, which is to promote organic growing practices by developing easy to use, risk-free growing aids, making organic gardening simple and accessible to all. In doing so, we are committed to environmental sustainability in all our practices, from production and marketing to our day-to-day operations," stated Ramon Mabanta, Chief Executive Officer of CGSI.

We are also are pleased to announce that while we believe that the common law protection related to our trademarked use of the names GENESIS 89 and GENESIS 89 GOLD is sufficient, we have, within the past week, filed to register those marks in the Philippines and United States. While approval of such applications is subject to normal processing times in each of those jurisdictions, we expect to receive registration and approval of the Philippines application in short order, possibly as early as this week. Such registrations will ensure that our intellectual property is protected as we continue to expand our operation globally.

Lastly, in late October 2021, just a few weeks back, we filed a current report on Form 8-K with the Securities & Exchange Commission ("SEC") with the requisite Form 10 Disclosure as required by Item 5.06 of such form taking the Company out of "shell status."

"As we start to ramp up operations and focus on the sale of our flagship products and development of additional products, we are taking all necessary steps to make sure we are in compliance with all facets of our business," added Mabanta. "While the Company had no operations prior to the acquisition of the Genesis 89 product line, we are now focused on the future and the implementation of our business objectives."

ABOUT US:

CGS International, Inc. (d.b.a. World Agri Minerals) manufactures, markets, and sells a premiere proprietary commercial Agri-product known world-wide as GENESIS 89 and GENESIS 89 GOLD. After years of research and development, GENESIS 89 has been formulated to contain over 80 different trace minerals and contains a unique proprietary blend of these organic trace minerals, and GENESIS 89 GOLD, is similar, yet specifically formulated for use in the cannabis industry. World Agri Minerals GENESIS 89 and GENESIS 89 GOLD product lines boasts the highest concentration of seawater-harvested minerals available on the commercial and even the retail market. The proprietary extraction of these minerals provides the GENESIS 89 and GENESIS 89 GOLD products a unique blend of organic trace minerals and boasts the highest concentration of seawater-harvested minerals available on the market. All World Agri Mineral products consist of organic plant nutrients that hope to change the way the agriculture industry grow and fertilize products. Our GENESIS 89 and GENESIS 89 GOLD premium Bio-Stimulants can be applied as a soil amendment and/or foliar spray. We are confidently pressing forward as the premier ocean-based mineral plant food on the market.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This release contains "forward-looking" statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in, or anticipated by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking statements include certain economic, business, and regulatory risks and factors identified in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

