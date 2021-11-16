Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.11.2021
16.11.2021 | 22:17
Dante Labs to Participate in the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021, a global leader in genomics and precision medicine, is pleased to announce its participation in the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. From November 22 to December 2, presentations will be available for registered attendees via the Piper Sandler conference site.

Dante Labs will be participating in 1x1 meetings on Monday, November 29, 2021. Meetings can be requested exclusively via Piper Sandler.

About Dante Labs

Dante Labs is a global genomic data company building and commercializing a new class of transformative health and longevity applications based on whole genome sequencing and AI. Our assets include one of the largest private genome databases with research consent, a proprietary software platform designed to unleash the power of genomic data at scale and proprietary processes which enable an industrial approach to genomic sequencing.

Contact

Giorgio Lodi
media@dantelabs.com
+39 0862 191 0671
www.dantelabs.com


