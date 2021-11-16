Celonis Ranks Highly Across All Categories in Ability to Deliver Immediate Benefit

CELONIS NAMED A MARKET LEADER IN NELSONHALL'S NEAT VENDOR EVALUATION FOR PROCESS DISCOVERY MINING

Celonis, the global leader in execution management, was recognized for its industry market leadership in the NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation and Assessment Tool (NEAT) for Process Discovery and Mining 2021.

This is the second year in a row in which NelsonHall has identified Celonis as a Leader in its Process Discovery and Mining Report. According to the NEAT Evaluation, leaders are vendors that exhibit both a high ability relative to their peers to deliver immediate benefit and a high capacity relative to their peers to meet client future requirements. In 2020, Celonis was awarded Leader ranking in the NEAT report, in four market segments: Overall, Process Mining, Process Automation, and Workforce Optimization.

"We are honored to see NelsonHall recognize Celonis' stand-alone position in the most important criteria in process mining the ability to help customers execute process change," said Ariel Bardin, Celonis Chief Product Officer. "Celonis is obsessed with generating billions in value for our customers worldwide and this is reflected in achieving ranking as a Leader for delivering value across all categories in the NelsonHall Process Mining report."

"Celonis' efforts and investments continue to focus on delivering value to clients faster and with less friction," said Bailey Kong, Research Analyst, NelsonHall. "The new Celonis Action Flows and other Execution Management System (EMS) platform enhancements accelerate clients' abilities to implement process changes and maximize ROI. These, coupled with the company's roadmap for streamlining process understanding, planning process changes, and accelerating process changes, are why Celonis is positioned as a Leader."

Built across three core pillars data, intelligence and action the Celonis Execution Management System (EMS) is the only technology that provides a 360 degree view of all business processes within an organization.

Celonis recently announced a number of new process mining innovations including the Celonis Execution Graph, which will give businesses, for the first time, insight into the true nature of their interconnected process ecosystem.

The Celonis Execution Graph is powered by two unique technology innovations. The first is Celonis Multi Event Log. This new process technology allows customers to identify and pinpoint friction points in one process that are caused by another process. This capability is paired with Celonis Signal Link, another new capability that allows companies to connect events from different processes and enables unprecedented visibility across departments and organizations within companies.

Celonis also recently announced the acquisition of real-time streaming data leader Lenses.io to enable every organization to execute on their real-time streaming data. Celonis acquired Lenses.io to bring this real-time data into business execution. Prior to Lenses.io, real-time streaming data was very difficult to apply in day to day business operations because of historically hard to use frameworks like Apache Kafka. Lenses.io is a pioneer in solving this problem by creating a system that allows any company to easily utilize streaming data, produced at-scale, in milliseconds.

Celonis also announced a market defining partnership with ServiceNow to help companies maximize the impact and return on their digital transformation investments, a requirement to thrive in the new world of work. The partnership will combine ServiceNow's leading low-code workflow platform with the real-time process execution capabilities of the Celonis Execution Management System.

In June 2021, Celonis announced a $1 billion Series D round to further accelerate its mission to make data work for business. This round increased the Celonis post-money valuation to more than $11 billion.

About Celonis

Celonis helps organizations to execute on their data. Powered by its market-leading process mining core, the Celonis Execution Management System provides a set of applications, a developer studio and platform capabilities for business executives and users to eliminate billions in corporate inefficiencies, provide better customer experience and reduce carbon emissions. Celonis has thousands of global customers and is headquartered in Munich, Germany and New York City, USA with 16 offices worldwide.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies.

NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.

