

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of core machine orders in Japan was down 0.4 billion yen or 0.0 percent in September, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday - coming in at 838.9 billion yen.



That missed expectations for an increase of 1.8 percent following the 2.4 percent decline in August.



On a yearly basis, core machine orders rose 12.5 percent - again missing forecasts for an increase of 17.4 percent after rising 17.0 percent in the previous month.



For the third quarter of 2021, core machine orders rose 0.7 percent on quarter and 13.3 percent on year.



For the fourth quarter, orders are forecast to gain 3.1 percent both on quarter and on year.



