- (PLX AI) - Catena Media Q3 revenue EUR 33.1 million vs. estimate EUR 31 million.
- • Q3 EPS EUR -0.34
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:10
|Catena Media Q3 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 16 Million vs. Estimate EUR 16 Million
|(PLX AI) - Catena Media Q3 revenue EUR 33.1 million vs. estimate EUR 31 million.• Q3 EPS EUR -0.34
► Artikel lesen
|07:06
|CATENA MEDIA: An exceedingly strong quarter that showed the value of our diversified global footprint
|10.11.
|Invitation to presentation of Catena Media's Q3 results 2021
|29.10.
|Increased number of shares and voting rights in Catena Media plc
|21.10.
|Catena Media Reports Strong Growth in Q3
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|CATENA MEDIA PLC
|-
|-