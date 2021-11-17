Indian generators and distribution companies will evenly split the gains achieved by bundling cheaper renewable energy with high-cost thermal sources.From pv magazine India India's Ministry of Power and New and Renewable Energy have issued revised guidelines for thermal generation companies to set up renewable energy generation capacity, either by themselves or through developers, via open bids. The companies will supply the bundled power to the consumers under existing power purchase agreements. This will enable the replacement of high-cost fossil fuel based energy with cheaper renewable energy ...

