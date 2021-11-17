Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / Ferguson plc (the "Company") announces that on November 16, 2021 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its $1,000 million share repurchase program, details of which were announced on September 28, 2021.

Description of shares: Ferguson plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence

Number of shares repurchased: 41,273

Date of transaction: November 16, 2021

Price paid per share: £118.068945

Broker: Barclays Capital Securities Limited

The Company intends to hold these Shares in Treasury.

Including Shares which have been purchased but not yet settled, the Company holds 10,829,051 Shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 221,342,131.

The figure of 221,342,131 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) ACT 2018, detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5949S_1-2021-11-16.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Ferguson plc

Bill Brundage, Chief Financial Officer +1 757 223 6092 Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications +1 224 285 2410

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/673296/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares