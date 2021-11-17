DJ AEW UK REIT plc: Half Yearly Results

AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) AEW UK REIT plc: Half Yearly Results 17-Nov-2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

17 November 2021

AEW UK REIT PLC

Interim Report and Financial Statements

for the six months ended 30 September 2021

AEW UK REIT PLC ("AEW UK REIT" or the "Company"), , which holds a diversified portfolio of 35 commercial investment properties throughout the UK, is pleased to publish its Interim Report and Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 September 2021.

Mark Burton, Chairman of AEW UK REIT,?commented: "We are very pleased with the strong performance over the period with the Company's NAV increasing by 10.96% and a total shareholder return of 28.37%. . The valuation of the Company's property portfolio rose by 9.81% on a like-for-like basis, chiefly driven by its industrial assets. The sales of Langthwaite Industrial Estate, South Kirkby for GBP10.84 million and Wella Warehouse, Basingstoke for GBP5.86 million post period end were well above both purchase prices and book values.

The Company continues to see a number of attractive investment opportunities as it seeks to deliver further attractive returns to shareholders and support the 8p annual dividend. The Company made two acquisitions during the period, and one after half-year end, that are aligned with AEWU's strategy of adding value through active asset management by renewing current tenancies and securing new tenants. "

Financial Highlights

Net Asset Value ('NAV') of GBP174.29 million and of 110.01 pence per share ('pps') as at 30 September 2021 -- (31 March 2021: GBP157.08 million and 99.15 pps). Operating profit before fair value changes of GBP5.88 million for the period (six months ended 30 September -- 2020: GBP5.93 million). Profit Before Tax ('PBT') of GBP23.55 million and earnings per share ('EPS') of 14.86 pps for the period (six months ended 30 September 2020: GBP5.72 million and 3.61 pps). PBT includes a GBP16.60 million gain -- arising from changes to the fair values of investment properties in the period (six months ended 30 September 2020: loss of GBP3.33 million). This change explains the significant rise in PBT for the period. EPRA Earnings Per Share ('EPRA EPS') for the period of 3.45 pps (six months ended 30 September 2020: 3.41 -- pps). -- Total dividends of 4.00 pps declared in relation to the period (six months ended 30 September 2020: 4.00 pps). Shareholder Total Return for the period of 28.37% (six months ended 30 September 2020: 16.13%). -- The price of the Company's Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange was 102.80 pps as at 30 September -- 2021 (31 March 2021: 83.20 pps). As at 30 September 2021, the Company had a balance of GBP50.50 million drawn down (31 March 2021: GBP39.50 million) of its GBP60.00 million (31 March 2021: GBP60.00 million) term credit facility with the Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited ('RBSi') and was geared to 28.97% of NAV (31 March 2021: 25.15%). The -- Company can draw GBP9.50 million of the remaining facility up to the maximum 35% Loan to NAV at drawdown (see note 13 below for further details). -- The Company held cash balances totalling GBP15.16 million as at 30 September 2021 (31 March 2021: GBP17.45 million).

Property Highlights

As at 30 September 2021, the Company's property portfolio had a valuation of GBP206.69 million across 35 -- properties (31 March 2021: GBP179.00 million across 34 properties) as assessed by the valuer1 and a historical cost of GBP197.69 million (31 March 2021: GBP173.28 million). The Company acquired two properties during the period for a total purchase price of GBP18.54 million, excluding acquisition costs (year ended 31 March 2021: one property for GBP5.40 million). Post period-end, -- in November 2021, the Company acquired a retail park asset in Coventry for a purchase price of GBP16.41 million, excluding acquisition costs. The Company made one disposal during the period, Langthwaite Industrial Estate, South Kirkby for gross sale proceeds of GBP10.84 million (year ended 31 March 2021: two properties for gross sale proceeds of GBP29.30 million). Post period-end, in October 2021, the -- Company disposed of Wella Warehouse, Basingstoke, for gross proceeds of GBP5.86 million. The portfolio had an EPRA vacancy rate of 8.59% as at 30 September 2021 (31 March 2021: 8.96%). Excluding vacancy contributed by Bath Street, Glasgow, which was exchanged to be sold with the condition of vacant -- possession, the vacancy rate was 5.43% (31 March 2021: 5.58%). Rental income generated during the period was GBP7.87 million (six months ended 30 September 2020: GBP8.12 -- million). EPRA Net Initial Yield ('EPRA NIY') of 6.45% as at 30 September 2021 (31 March 2021: 7.37%). -- Weighted Average Unexpired Lease Term ('WAULT') of 4.00 years to break and 6.20 years to expiry (31 March -- 2021: 4.43 years to break and 6.71 years to expiry). As at the date of this report, 87% of the rent due for the September 2021 quarter had been collected, 99% -- for the June 2021 quarter and 99% for the March 2021 quarter.

1 The valuation figure is reconciled to the fair value under IFRS in note 10.

Chairman's Statement

Overview

I am pleased to report the unaudited interim results of the Company for the six months ended 30 September 2021 (the 'period'). The Company held a diversified portfolio of 35 commercial investment properties located throughout the UK with a value of GBP206.69 million as at 30 September 2021.

The Company's NAV has performed well over the period, having increased by 10.96%. The valuation of the Company's property portfolio rose by 9.81% on a like-for-like basis over the period, chiefly driven by its industrial assets. The sales of Langthwaite Industrial Estate, South Kirkby for GBP10.84 million and Wella Warehouse, Basingstoke for GBP5.86 million post period end were undertaken at 1.9x and 1.7x the purchase prices, respectively. The resulting profits achieved on disposal were GBP2.25 million and GBP1.93 million above book values, respectively, providing a boost to the Company's NAV. The Company closed the period in a position to take advantage of attractive opportunities to reinvest as a result of its cash position and debt covenant headroom. The Company has maintained a conservative Loan to NAV ratio, which stood at 29.00% at 30 September 2021, and had a healthy cash balance of GBP15.16 million.

Following the disposal of the Corby and Solihull sites in the prior period, the Company reinvested the sales proceeds to make two acquisitions during the period. Arrow Point Retail Park in Shrewsbury was acquired in May 2021 for GBP8.35 million and is a fully-let, purpose-built retail park prominently located on a busy estate and providing a Net Initial Yield ('NIY') of 8.7%. The second, 15-33 Union Street, Bristol, is a prime retail site located on a busy pedestrian thoroughfare in Bristol city centre and was purchased for GBP10.19 million, equating to a low capital value of GBP161 per sq ft and reflecting a NIY of 8.0%. Both of these assets provide opportunity for value growth in the medium to long term, and also have strong and stable income streams from their tenancy profiles.

The ongoing remedial works in Blackpool, along with the vacancy costs at Glasgow where we have sold an asset conditional on obtaining vacant possession, have constrained the portfolio's overall EPRA EPS, which was 3.45 pence for the period, providing a dividend cover of 86.10%. Following the planned sale of Glasgow, currently anticipated in December 2021, and completion of the works at Blackpool in early 2022, we expect this cost overhead to fall, leading to an increase in the EPRA EPS. The Company has made one acquisition post period-end of a retail park in Coventry for a purchase price of GBP16.41 million. This presents opportunities to add value through active asset management by renewing current tenancies and securing new tenants, which will further add to the recent strong income return and NAV growth achieved by the Company. The acquisition is accretive to EPRA EPS and takes the Company close to full investment.

The Company continues to work with its tenants in order to manage the difficulties posed by the pandemic. To date, the tenancy profile of the Company has proved to be resilient, demonstrated by the Company's low underlying vacancy rate of 5.43%* by Estimated Rental Value ('ERV') as at 30 September 2021. Rent collection rates have remained high for the March and June 2021 quarters, being 99% for both and 87% has been collected to date for the September 2021 rent quarter. These collection rates are high in comparison with the averages seen in the wider market and we expect that ultimate rates of collection, following the expiry of longer-term payment plans, should result in collection rates in excess of 98%. There are a small number of tenants who continue to face challenges in the current environment, and in a small number of cases the Company has agreed a longer-term payment plan to recover rental income in full over an extended period. A prudent assessment has been made of the recoverability of the Company's outstanding debts and a provision has been made in the financial statements for

