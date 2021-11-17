Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.11.2021
17.11.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Lemonsoft to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland

17 Nov, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Lemonsoft Oyj
shares (short name: LEMON) commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Finland. The company belongs to Technology sector. Lemonsoft is the 174th
company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021, and it
represents the 22nd listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2021. 

Lemonsoft is a Finnish software company that designs, develops and sells ERP
software solutions to streamline its customers' processes across different
business lines and administration. The extensive offering of software solutions
and related services enables the Company to provide its customers with holistic
service. The Company's standardised and scalable software solutions are
delivered mainly from the cloud and are based on the SaaS model in which
customers pay a monthly service fee for the use of the software. The Company
operates in the ERP software market in Finland primarily as a service provider
for SMEs. As of the date of this press release, the Company's customer base
consists of over 6,600 customer companies using the Company's software
solutions, including customers from especially industrial manufacturing,
wholesale and retail, professional services automation, construction and
accounting. For more information. 

"It was great to see how much interest there was in the listing of Lemonsoft.
We look forward to the future and to continuing the company's growth story,"
comments Kari Joki-Hollanti, CEO of Lemonsoft. 

"We welcome Lemonsoft to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland where the
company is a great addition to our Technology sector. We congratulate Lemonsoft
on the successful completion of the IPO after which the amount of their
shareholders already exceeds 5,200," said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq
Helsinki. 

Lemonsoft has appointed Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, as its Certified
Adviser. 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 


About Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined
by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not
have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First
North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the
legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the
Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on
the main market. 

The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to
further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for
a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a
conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards
than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq
Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker
Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq
Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB
and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by
Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq
Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq
Vilnius. 

MEDIA CONTACT:
Maarit Bystedt
tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
