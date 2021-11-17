Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Lemonsoft to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland

17 Nov, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Lemonsoft Oyj shares (short name: LEMON) commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. The company belongs to Technology sector. Lemonsoft is the 174th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021, and it represents the 22nd listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2021. Lemonsoft is a Finnish software company that designs, develops and sells ERP software solutions to streamline its customers' processes across different business lines and administration. The extensive offering of software solutions and related services enables the Company to provide its customers with holistic service. The Company's standardised and scalable software solutions are delivered mainly from the cloud and are based on the SaaS model in which customers pay a monthly service fee for the use of the software. The Company operates in the ERP software market in Finland primarily as a service provider for SMEs. As of the date of this press release, the Company's customer base consists of over 6,600 customer companies using the Company's software solutions, including customers from especially industrial manufacturing, wholesale and retail, professional services automation, construction and accounting. For more information. "It was great to see how much interest there was in the listing of Lemonsoft. We look forward to the future and to continuing the company's growth story," comments Kari Joki-Hollanti, CEO of Lemonsoft. "We welcome Lemonsoft to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland where the company is a great addition to our Technology sector. We congratulate Lemonsoft on the successful completion of the IPO after which the amount of their shareholders already exceeds 5,200," said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. Lemonsoft has appointed Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, as its Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. MEDIA CONTACT: Maarit Bystedt tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com