

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE (dpa-AFX) - The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) said its fiscal 2021 organic operating profit decreased by 10% to 343 million pounds, representing an organic operating margin of 19.3% compared to 22.0%, prior year. The Group said this reflects its additional strategic investment in sales and marketing and product development to accelerate growth in Sage Business Cloud, primarily in cloud native. The Group recorded organic recurring revenue growth of 5% to 1.64 billion pounds, and organic total revenue growth of 3% to 1.78 billion pounds. The Group noted that the increase in recurring revenue was underpinned by a 19% rise in Sage Business Cloud revenue to 997 million pounds.



The Group projects to achieve organic recurring revenue growth in the region of 8% to 9% in fiscal 2022, driven by continuing strength in Sage Business Cloud, and in cloud native revenues in particular. Consistent with previous guidance, organic operating margin is expected to trend upwards in fiscal 2022 and beyond, the Group said.



For the year ended 30 September 2021, pretax profit was 347 million pounds compared to 373 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 26.08 pence compared to 28.15 pence. Statutory operating profit decreased by 8% to 373 million pounds, primarily reflecting the additional strategic investment in the business, with non-recurring net gains slightly higher than the prior year, driven by disposals. Underlying operating profit decreased by 11% to 358 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 22.87 pence compared to 27.21 pence.



Fiscal year revenue was 1.85 billion pounds compared to 1.90 billion pounds, a year ago. The Group said 3% decrease in revenue reflects the disposals of Sage Pay and Sage's Brazilian business last year, together with foreign exchange headwinds, principally in relation to the US dollar. Underlying total revenue was down 1%.



The Group has increased the full year dividend by 2.5% to 17.68 pence.



