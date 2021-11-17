

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Glencore (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) and Evolution Mining Ltd. have entered into a binding agreement for the sale and purchase of Glencore's 100% interest in Ernest Henry Mining Pty Ltd, the owner of the Ernest Henry Mining or EHM copper-gold mine in Queensland, Australia.



Further, Glencore noted that it would receive A$1 billion, comprising A$800 million on the closing of the transaction and a further A$200 million payable 12 months after the transaction closes. The transaction is expected to close in early January 2022.



Evolution would assume full ownership and operational control of the copper-gold mine and would enter into a copper concentrate offtake agreement and separate ore tolling agreement with Glencore.



Jake Klein, Evolution Mining, Executive Chairman, said, 'We have long coveted to own Ernest Henry. It is a world class asset, in Australia, and one which we know extremely well due to our successful investment in the asset in 2016 and we are proud that it will once again be 100% Australian owned. The acquisition is consistent with our strategy, materially improves the quality of our portfolio and delivers both strong cashflow and mine life extension opportunities.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GLENCORE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de