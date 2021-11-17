

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPX.L) said it continues to experience very strong demand across the group, with order books in all three businesses expanding in the four months to the end of October above expectations at the time of the half year results.



Currency effects had an adverse impact on sales and operating profit, compared to the same period of 2020, as sterling strengthened against basket of trade currencies. If current exchange rates were to prevail for the remainder of the year, the company anticipates close to 4% adverse impact on full year sales and profit, compared with the full year 2020.



The company said it maintained its overall guidance despite the supply chain challenges in the second half of the year and expects record levels of revenue, profit and operating margin for the full year 2021.



For 2022, the company expects growth in both sales and profit, underpinned by continuing strong demand and higher-than-normal order book. The Group operating margin is expected to be lower due to the full year impact of revenue investments in 2021, as well as further investment planned in 2022 to support future growth and operating margins.



