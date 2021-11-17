DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Allianz SE

Allianz SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



17.11.2021 / 09:18

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Allianz SE Street: Koeniginstr. 28 Postal code: 80802 City: Munich

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900K9B0N5BT694847

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Equity collateral returned

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: DWS Investment GmbH

City of registered office, country: Frankfurt am Main, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 10 Nov 2021

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 2.997807181496 % 0.01 % 3.01 % 412293128 Previous notification 3.004713918006 % 0.01 % 3.01 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0008404005 0 12359753 0.00 % 3.00 % Total 12359753 2.997807181496 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Put Option 22/12/2021 Cash 1100 0 % Put Option 20/12/2021 Cash 21200 0.01 % Put Option 22/11/2021 Cash 2900 0 % Put Option 19/01/2022 Cash 500 0 % Future 17/12/2021 Cash 7200 0 % Total 32900 0.01 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Equity collateral returned via transfer of title.

Date

16 Nov 2021



