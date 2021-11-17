Developed by Brazilian construction materials provider Eternit S.A., the tile has a nominal power of 9.1 W and an average monthly generation capacity of 1.15 kWh. It is available in five colors and two versions with a classic or reinforced design.Brazilian construction materials provider Eternit S.A. has presented a new solar tile for building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) applications at the Intersolar South America event, which was held in October in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The new product - dubbed BIG-F10 - was launched on the Brazilian market in March and, according to the manufacturer, offers ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...