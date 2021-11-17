

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Information services company Experian plc (EXPN.L) reported Wednesday that its first-half profit before tax climbed 43 percent to $654 million from last year's $458 million. Basic earnings per share were 56.5 US cents, up 54 percent from 36.7 US cents a year ago.



Benchmark earnings per share were 61.7 US cents, compared to 47.9 US cents in the previous year.



Revenue climbed 23 percent to $3.06 billion from 2.49 billion a year ago. The revenue growth was 21 percent at constant exchange rates and 16 percent organically.



Further, the company announced a first interim dividend of 16.0 US cents per share, up 10 percent. This will be paid on February 4 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on January 2022.



Looking ahead, Brian Cassin, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'We expect progress to continue, and for the full year, we now expect organic revenue growth in the range of 11-13 percent, total revenue growth of 15-17 percent and strong EBIT margin accretion, all at constant exchange rates.'



The company company preciously expected full-year total revenue growth to be in the range of 13 percent - 15 percent, with organic revenue growth in the range of 9 percent - 11 percent, and strong EBIT margin accretion, all at constant currency.



