

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Baidu.com Inc. (BIDU):



-Earnings: -RMB16.56 billion in Q3 vs. RMB13.68 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -RMB48.18 in Q3 vs. RMB39.79 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Baidu.com Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB5.09 billion or RMB14.66 per share for the period. -Revenue: RMB31.92 billion in Q3 vs. RMB28.23 billion in the same period last year.



