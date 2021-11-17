Revalize secures significant minority investment from Hg and further expands operations in Europe with three new acquisitions

-Revalize announces minority investment from Hg, a leading software and services investor, as the business continues to scale as a new cloud-software platform for manufacturers.

-Revalize will continue to be supported by existing shareholders TA Associates, ST6, and management in a transaction valuing the business at an Enterprise Value of $1.8 billion.

-As part of this transaction, Revalize also announces acquisitions of PROCAD Group, SpecPage and TENADO in Europe.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., and LONDON, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revalize, a worldwide leader in sector-specific revenue operations software for manufacturers, their distributors, and their specifiers, today announces that Hg, a leading software and services investor, has committed to a significant minority investment into the business.

As part of the transaction, Revalize also announced the planned acquisition of three European software companies. The addition of PROCAD Group in Germany, SpecPage in Switzerland and TENADO, also in Germany, will extend the Revalize solution portfolio and its European operations. For more details visit www.revalizesoftware.com/newsroom/ .

Revalize is backed by TA Associates ("TA"), a leading global growth private equity firm, and ST6, a group of highly experienced software operating executives who specialize in accelerating transformational change. ST6 is led by Mark Friedman, a successful software operating executive and investor. Together with an experienced management team, TA and ST6 formed Revalize as a platform of scale, delivering sector-specific software solutions that drive growth for manufacturing companies, their channels and their customers.

Introducing Hg to this group brings further software expertise, particularly to support European expansion, and accelerates the company's rapid growth. Since its formation in June 2021, Revalize has nearly doubled planned revenue objectives for the first year of operations, creating a business now worth $1.8 billion in Enterprise Value, following this transaction.

Jim Contardi, CEO of Revalize, said: "Revalize is building the most complete enterprise-grade portfolio of sector-specific revenue operations solutions in the manufacturing sector. We have made an outstanding start, with our software tools helping manufacturers across North America and Europe get their products specified, selected, and sold. The investment and support from Hg aims to accelerate this success, bringing even more specialized products to help our customers digitize their businesses. We are delighted that this strategy has progressed further with three new acquisitions in Europe and we warmly welcome PROCAD, SpecPage and TENADO to the group."

Mark Friedman, Chairman of Revalize and Managing Director of ST6, shared: "In Revalize, we see another opportunity to bring together experts in the world of enterprise software to accelerate growth for a business with enormous potential. Together with TA, we have now brought together 13 complementary businesses to create an outstanding offering to manufacturing customers. We welcome Hg, who will bring extensive experience, particularly in Europe, to continue this trajectory."

Hythem El-Nazer, a Managing Director with TA, said: "We established Revalize as an industry champion, positioning the business to benefit from the rapid acceleration of the digital transformation in manufacturing. We are excited about the future and the continued strong growth prospects for the business. We welcome Hg to the next stage of the company's journey, focused on promoting further growth through product innovation and strategic acquisitions."

JB Brian, Partner at Hg, added: "When industries push to digitize it presents enormous opportunity for software providers who establish themselves as champions in their sector. We've seen this play out in many other industries and we're delighted to bring that experience to Revalize. We're excited to work with Mark and Hythem once more as we back Jim and a very impressive leadership team to drive further growth".

Today, with over 10,000 customers across North America and Europe, Revalize empowers manufacturers to elevate buying experiences, accelerate sales cycles, and streamline manufacturing through purpose-built software. The company offers a full suite of specialized, mission-critical software solutions built to simplify customer processes and reduce friction throughout the entire revenue operations cycle.

The terms of the transaction are not disclosed and subject to customary regulatory approvals.

About Revalize

Revalize is the global leader in sector-specific software that help manufacturers optimize revenue operations through design applications, engineering simulations, product selection, CPQ, PIM, PLM, visualization, and data analytics. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, U.S.A., the company serves customers across the globe, with around 500 employees and growing. Learn more at www.revalizesoftware.com .

About TA Associates

TA is a leading global growth private equity firm. Focused on targeted sectors within five industries - technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services - the firm invests in profitable, growing companies with opportunities for sustained growth, and has invested in more than 550 companies around the world. Investing as either a majority or minority investor, TA employs a long-term approach, utilizing its strategic resources to help management teams build lasting value in high quality growth companies. TA has raised $47.5 billion in capital since its founding in 1968. The firm's more than 100 investment professionals are based in Boston, Menlo Park, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA can be found at www.ta.com .

About Hg

Hg is a leading investor in software and services, focused on backing businesses that change how we all do business. Deep technology expertise, complemented by vertical application specialisation and dedicated operational support, provides a compelling proposition to management teams looking to scale their businesses. Hg has funds under management of around $40 billion, with an investment team of over 140 professionals, plus a portfolio team of around 40 operators, providing practical support to help our businesses to realise their growth ambitions. Based in London, Munich and New York, Hg has a portfolio of over 35 software and technology businesses, worth around $92 billion aggregate enterprise value, with over 55,000 employees globally, growing at over 20% per year. Visit www.hgcapital.com for more information.

About ST6

ST6 is an elite team of software operating executives that partner with private equity sponsors to transform software companies and accelerate value creation.

