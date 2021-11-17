ViewMind Named Among Business Worldwide Magazine's Top 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch, 2021

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewMind is a neurotech company specializing in developing non-invasive evaluations for the early detection and management of Alzheimer's and other dementias, using revolutionary eye-tracking technology. This groundbreaking approach has led to the company being named by Business Worldwide Magazine in its list of "Top 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch, 2021."

The list is a celebration of the trailblazing organizations that are changing the game in their respective industries and altering the corporate landscape. Encompassing healthcare, banking, industry, construction, energy, and more, these companies are at the cutting edge of breakthrough technologies, innovation and modernized business structures. Those included have a shared goal of developing revolutionary products and technologies that drive scalable business models and disrupt established industries and markets.

As leaders in the biotech field, ViewMind have developed a solution that could improve (and even save) millions of lives. Using cutting edge technology in an immersive diagnosis, it allows for precise, neurocognitive health assessments, the likes of which have never been seen before.

Led by CEO Mark Edwards, the company set out to solve a problem posed by Bill Gates - how to find a relatable, affordable and easy-to-use diagnostic for stopping Alzheimer's. it's a crippling, devastating condition with over 50 million sufferers, and is the sixth leading cause of mortality in Americans aged 65 or over. The World Health Organization has ranked Alzheimer's as the 7th leading cause of death globally, and it affects twice as many women as men.

ViewMind's pioneering work is not only revolutionary from a technological point of view, but the solutions the company has developed have been clinically validated and their devices have been approved in several regions including Europe. ViewMind are partnering with tier one pharmaceutical companies around the world, and their solutions can enable physicians to detect conditions including Alzheimer's as much as 20 years before symptoms appear.

The solution combines a non-invasive virtual reality eye tracking headset with ViewMind's artificial intelligence (AI) application to identify minor alterations in how a patient's eyes behave under certain visual stimuli processing. These oculomotor patterns are analysed by the software and allow the detection of pathologies with high precision. Historically, the most common form of testing has involved either cognitive pen and paper testing solutions, which were developed 30 to 50 years ago and required skilled assessors and time consuming to perform and lack objectivity. The physical condition of the brain is historically assessed with biomarkers using diagnostic solutions such as a lumbar puncture, a brain scan or a PET scan - all of which are both invasive and expensive. Furthermore, these tests typically only take place once the patient has obvious symptoms - meaning the disease may be too far advanced and treatment is unlikely to have a significant impact. The Alzheimer's pathology begins some 20 years before clinical symptoms, and ViewMind's approach is revolutionary because it allows for early detection among patients with only mild cognitive impairment.

Operations are expanding globally, and this is clearly a company that's poised for huge commercial success. For further details on ViewMind and its innovative plans, please visit the company website -https://www.viewmind.com/

An article on the company can be found on the Business Worldwide Magazine's website https://bwmonline.com/2021/11/14/viewmind-getting-ahead-of-alzheimers-with-ai/

More information on the winners and the Awards themselves can be found here: https://www.bwmonline.com/awards/20-most-innovative-companies-to-watch-awards-2021/

