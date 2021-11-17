LIDDS AB: Nomination Committee appointed for the Annual General Meeting 2022 in LIDDS

November 17, 2021

Nomination Committee appointed for the Annual General Meeting 2022 in LIDDS



UPPSALA, SWEDEN - LIDDS AB (publ) today announced the composition of the Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2022. The Nomination Committee shall, according to decided principles for the appointment of the Nomination Committee, consist of the Chairman of the Board and three representatives for the two largest shareholders.

The main task of the Nomination Committee is to submit proposals for Chairman of the Board and other members of the Board, remuneration for Board work, the election and remuneration of auditors. The Nomination Committee shall be composed of the Chairman of the Board and members appointed by the three largest shareholders in the company based on ownership of the Company as per the end of September.

Accordingly, the following committee members have been appointed:

Bengt-Åke Bengtsson, Chairman

Olle Isaksson

Bengt Viterius

Jan Törnell, Chairman of LIDDS Board of Directors

The Nomination Committee's proposals will be presented in the Notice to the AGM 2022 and on the company web site, www.liddspharma.com. Shareholders desiring to submit comments or proposals to the nomination committee can send them via e-mail to info@liddspharma.com.

For more information, please contact :



Nina Herne, CEO, Phone: +46

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the aforementioned contact person, on November 17, 2021 at 10.00 CET.

LIDDS AB (publ) is a Swedish-based pharmaceutical company with a unique drug delivery technology NanoZolid. NanoZolid is a clinically validated drug development technology and superior in its ability to provide a controlled and sustained release of active drug substances for up to six months. LIDDS has licensing agreements where NanoZolid is combined with antiandrogens and in-house development projects in preclinical and clinical phase for cytostatics and immunoactive agents. LIDDS (LIDDS) shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Redeye AB, certifiedadviser@redeye.se, +46 (0)8 121 576 90, is a certified adviser to LIDDS. For more information, please visit liddspharma.com.