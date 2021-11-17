- (PLX AI) - DFDS shares fell 3.5% after a third quarter profit missed despite better than expected revenues.
- • Q3 adjusted EBITDA was 9% below consensus as DFDS was hit by higher costs from bottlenecks across Europe
- • The bottlenecks and truck driver shortages are expected to continue in Q4, the company said
- • The challenges are likely to last into next year, so consensus estimates will probably come down for next year, depending on DFDS's ability to pass on costs, SEB analysts said
