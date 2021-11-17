Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

THIRD INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Board of Temple Bar Investment Trust plc has declared its third interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2021 of 9.75p per ordinary share. To be paid on 31 December 2021 to those shareholders registered at the close of business on 10 December 2021.

The shares will go ex-dividend on 9 December 2021.

17 November 2021

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323