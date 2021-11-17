

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were little changed on Wednesday amid signs of rising Covid-19 infections across Europe and fears that inflation would persist for longer.



Slovakia's hospitals are in a critical situation dealing with a surge in coronavirus infections. Elsewhere, the Austrian government is set to approve measures to limit access to services for unvaccinated people.



Euro zone government bond yields edged lower ahead of final euro zone consumer price index data and comments from ECB board member Isabel Schnabel due later in the day.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was up 6 points at 7,159 after closing up 0.3 percent the previous day.



Ophthalmology company Nicox SA gained about 1 percent. The company announced that it was granted patent for blepharitis product candidate NCX 4251 in Europe.



