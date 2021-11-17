EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act
Nordea Bank Abp
Nordea Bank Abp has on 16 November 2021 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has crossed the threshold of 5 per cent on 15 November 2021.
The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 4,007,348,931.
Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds according to the notification:
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Shares and voting rights
B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a
The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held:
For further information:
Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 9.00 EET on 17 November 2021.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordea Bank Abp
|Smålandsgatan 17
|105 71 Stockholm
|Sweden
|ISIN:
|CH0284415681
|Valor:
|A1Z2TU
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1249793
|End of News
|EQS Group News Service
1249793 17.11.2021