Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Übernahme perfekt! Bryan-Adams-Company vor Markenlaunch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.11.2021 | 11:04
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Russian Direct Invest Fund (RDIF): A study in Belarus on Sputnik V shows high safety profile and 96.3% efficacy against COVID after vaccination of over 1.2 million people

MOSCOW, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) announces the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has demonstrated 96.3% efficacy and high safety profile based on new study of vaccinated individuals in the Republic of Belarus.

An article analyzing efficacy of Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus during vaccination campaign in Belarus has been published on the medRxiv preprint server for health sciences at:

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.11.15.21265526v1

Efficacy of Sputnik V was measured based on data from more than 1.2 million people vaccinated with two components of the vaccine between January and September 2021. High efficacy of Sputnik V is confirmed on the background of Delta variant being prevailing in Belarus since July 2021.

Study also confirmed high safety profile of Sputnik V:

  • Reported adverse events following vaccination were mild or moderate;
  • No deaths related to the vaccination.

New data complements previous data on high efficacy and safety of Sputnik V during vaccination campaign in Belarus between January and July 2021 showing the Russian vaccine has demonstrated 97.2% efficacy against coronavirus based on data from more than 860,000 people.

Belarus was the first foreign country to register Sputnik V and use it for vaccination of the population.

RDIF and partners have facilitated the technology transfer to localize the production of Sputnik V by Belarus's Belmedpreparaty company, which is successfully manufacturing Sputnik V. In April 2021 the vaccine produced in Belarus was authorized by the Ministry of Health.

In April 2021 the single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine (the first component of Sputnik V based on human adenovirus serotype 26) was also registered in Belarus.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.