Straive launches an all-new official website as part of its branding evolution

SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Straive (erstwhile SPi Global), a market-leader in technology driven content and data solutions, today unveiled its new and comprehensive official website. An extension of the rebrand earlier this year, the new website marks Straive's next step on its journey of redefining the brand. With 250+ pages live today, the website is a window into Straive's capabilities across EdTech, Data Solutions, Research and Education Content capabilities.

Capturing the new visual identity, the website has been developed with an intuitive design to enhance the content consumption experience. Along with Straive's solutions, the website also showcases the technological capabilities across customer segments and the various industries that the company operates in. The website's Insights section features original articles, research, whitepapers, e-briefs, videos, case studies and more to create holistic thought leadership and enable industry knowledge exchange.

On the website launch, Ratan Datta, President and CEO, Straive, said, "The rebranding and the new website are a reflection of our long-term vision and the evolution of Straive as a company. In line with the new visual identity of the brand, our website features a younger, fresher, and a more vibrant appeal while delivering a multitude of insights at the same time. We are hopeful that the new website will offer a meaningful experience to visitors and resonate with their business needs. The new website represents our pledge to keep evolving along with our customers in elevating knowledge to solve the critical problems of our time."

The website also offers a peek into the Life & Culture at Straive and various career opportunities from across the world along with an introduction to the leadership team and an extensive newsroom.

To explore our new website, click here.

About Straive (erstwhile SPi Global)

Straive (earlier known as SPi Global) is a market leading content technology enterprise that provides data services, subject matter expertise (SME) and technology solutions to multiple domains such as research content, e-Learning/EdTech and data/information providers. With a client-base scoping 30 countries worldwide, Straive's multi-geographical resource pool is strategically located in eight countries- Philippines, India, USA, China, Nicaragua, Vietnam, United Kingdom and the company headquarters in Singapore.

