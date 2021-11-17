The Institute of Directors Selects YuLife For Pioneering Wellbeing Programme For All Members

YuLife to provide IoD members with a suite of services to support mental and physical health and inspire healthier living

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YuLife , the tech-driven insurance company on a mission to inspire life, today announced a new strategic partnership with the Institute of Directors (IoD). The partnership will enable all 20,000 director-level members, to gain free access to YuLife's award-winning app and wellbeing services. IoD members will benefit from 24/7 virtual GP access, EAP mental health support, and the bespoke YuLife app which provides daily rewards in the form of discounts and vouchers from the UK's leading brands in exchange for completing everyday wellbeing activities, such as walking, cycling, meditation and mindfulness.

"Our founding goal at IoD is to provide effective support to UK business leaders. With 82%* of small business owners stating that Covid19 has had a negative impact on their mental health and wellbeing, we explored a variety of options to make a meaningful contribution, and YuLife stood out as a unique proposition on the market" said IoD Commercial Director Richard Townsend. "YuLife's gamified app and tech-driven approach will provide the IoD community with the tools they need to safeguard their wellbeing and inspire a healthier and happier way of living."

"For too long insurance and employee wellbeing programmes have bypassed the 6,000,000+ businesses strong SME sector" said Sammy Rubin CEO and Founder of YuLife. "At YuLife we are determined to ensure our technology and services are accessible for all markets, and we are thrilled to be working together with the IoD to make a tangible difference to small business owners across the UK."

In addition to the wellbeing services provided, IoD members will be able to deepen their network and connections with one another through the YuLife app's leaderboards, duels and community goals capabilities. Members will also be treated to exclusive events, webinars and programmes all designed to empower SMEs and enhance their business practices.

By gaining access to YuLife's plethora of services, IoD members will experience how insurance can be used as a cost-effective commercial vehicle to boost employee wellbeing. At its core, YuLife enables businesses to utilize group-risk insurance to supercharge their overall employee benefits and provide daily value to their staff.

The partnership comes at an exciting time for YuLife, with the company having recently recently raised a £50M Series B round and announced that they have seen more than 10x growth in Gross Written Premiums in the past year.

*Simply Business survey of Survey of 765 small business owners from across the UK, conducted December - January 2020

About YuLife

YuLife is a tech-driven insurance company on a mission to inspire life and turn financial products into a force for good. By harnessing the power of gamification and the latest behavioural science, YuLife insurance rewards healthy living and puts everyday wellness within reach of everyone. Founded in 2016, YuLife is headquartered in London and backed by serial investors and VCs including Target Global, Creandum, MMC Ventures, Notion Capital, LocalGlobe, Latitude, Eurazio and Anthemis Exponential Ventures.

https://www.YuLife.com/ .

About IoD

The Institute of Directors is a non-party political organisation, founded in 1903, with approximately 20,000 members. Membership includes directors from right across the business spectrum - from media to manufacturing, professional services to the public and voluntary sectors. Members include CEOs of large corporations as well as entrepreneurial directors of start-up companies. The IoD was granted a Royal Charter in 1906, instructing it to "represent the interests of members and of the business community to government and in the public arena, and to encourage and foster a climate favourable to entrepreneurial activity and wealth creation." For further information, visit our website: www.iod.com.

