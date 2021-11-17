The Chinese manufacturer says the battery has a depth of discharge of 95%. It will be available for sale starting from Q1 2022.Shanghai-based battery manufacturer Soluna has unveiled a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery for applications in residential buildings with a high consumption profile and in commercial and industrial buildings. "The new Soluna HV 20K will supply the total capacity at 20kWh, with 95% depth of discharge (DoD) at 10 years warranty," the company said in a statement, noting that the device can be combined in a 4-unit configuration and reach a capacity of 80 kWh. With four ...

