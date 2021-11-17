Auralis: Introducing A New Integrated Lighting Hub

AN ALL-ITALIAN INDUSTRIAL ENTITY HEADED BY ANDREA CITTERIO, THE HUB SETS THE COURSE FOR THE FUTURE OF THE LIGHTING SECTOR AND AIMS TO BE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE

MILAN, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Today marks the foundation of AURALIS, Italy's leading integrated industrial hub in the field of lighting, which defines the future of the entire lighting sector," said Andrea Citterio, CEO of the new Group that controls the companies Penta, specialised in contemporary design, Castaldi, offering technical-architectural indoor and outdoor systems, and Arredoluce, which focuses on redesigning the works of great masters such as Gio Ponti, Castiglioni and Angelo Lelii.

The Group was established in 2015 when Andrea Citterio acquired Penta, later continuing to pursue the network project with the addition of the historic Arredoluce brand in 2018 and the acquisition of Castaldi in 2020. The efforts made to establish this hub have resulted in a consolidated turnover of around 20 million Euro and in AURALIS joining ELITE, the private market of Borsa Italiana, now a part of the Euronext Group, with the aim of being listed on the Italian Stock Exchange within the next three years.

companies, the Group can satisfy every lighting requirement, from technical indoor or outdoor solutions to projects for the residential and contract furniture sectors, contemporary designer collections, and great lighting classics. Such an open, versatile system is reflected in the tagline Limitless Lighting, used to communicate the brand's corporate identity," continued Andrea Citterio.

Under the parent company AURALIS, Penta, Castaldi and Arredoluce remain three independent companies, each with its own identity, market segment and management. However, a synergistic redesigning and grouping of their Research & Development and of their Technical Office has achieved the aim of blurring the boundaries between the companies. This set-up stems from the vision of CEO Andrea Citterio. In addition to its headquarters in Meda, AURALIS also has operational sites around Varese and in the Veneto region for the production of outdoor lighting systems. The retail network extends to 95 countries, also through the branches in Miami and Singapore and the offices in London and Germany.

Driven by the desire to interpret the needs of users and a strong openness to innovation, the group also invests in start-ups operating in the fields of the Internet of things (IoT), smart cities and smart buildings. Moreover, it has laid down a sustainability plan regarding issues such as packaging, the use of electric vehicles, and a gradual transition towards the use of renewable energy sources to power its premises.

"AURALIS is a unique, vertical and complete industrial entity that is destined to usher in a new era in the lighting sector. While hugely driven by technological innovation, we continuously seek to enhance the aesthetics of our collections and to promote the culture of light as a means of improving quality of life. Everything stems from light; with light, man modulates time and transforms space. The name AURALIS stems from combining contractions of the words aurora and borealis, embracing the concept of a new beginning," concluded Andrea Citterio, CEO of AURALIS.