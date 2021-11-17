

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's jobless rate decreased in September, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Wednesday.



The jobless rate fell to 13.0 percent in September from 13.9 percent in August. In the same month last year, unemployment rate was 16.5 percent.



The number of unemployed decreased by 169,335 persons to 609,501 in September from 778,836 in the previous year.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, declined to 28.0 percent in September from 29.5 percent in the same month last year.



The employment increased by 140,839 to 4.081 million persons in September from 3.94 million a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

