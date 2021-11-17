EIB - Leadership transition EIB Capital Markets

For immediate release

17 November 2021

Leadership transition in EIB's Capital Markets Department

Eila Kreivi to step down and take on new advisory role at EIB, effective 1 st February 2022

After a highly distinguished decade at the helm of EIB's Capital Markets Department, Eila Kreivi has decided to stand down and will take on a new part-time function at EIB, as Chief Sustainable Finance Advisor, effective February 1st, 2022.

Starting from that date, Eric Lamarcq will act as interim Head of Capital Markets, in addition to his role as Head of Treasury. The Bank will communicate further on this leadership transition when appropriate.

Part of Ms. Kreivi's new role will be to continue her work at the EU Platform for Sustainable Finance as one of the EIB's lead representatives.

https://www.eib.org/en/investor-relations/press/all/fi-2021-27-leadership-transition-eib-capital-markets