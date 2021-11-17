Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Übernahme perfekt! Bryan-Adams-Company vor Markenlaunch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3545 ISIN: LU000000EIB0 Ticker-Symbol: - 
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROPAEISCHE INVESTITIONSBANK Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROPAEISCHE INVESTITIONSBANK 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
17.11.2021 | 11:40
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EIB - Leadership transition EIB Capital Markets

EIB - Leadership transition EIB Capital Markets

PR Newswire

London, November 17

For immediate release

17 November 2021

Leadership transition in EIB's Capital Markets Department

  • Eila Kreivi to step down and take on new advisory role at EIB, effective 1stFebruary 2022
  • Eric Lamarcq designated to lead ad interim, alongside existing role as Head of Treasury

After a highly distinguished decade at the helm of EIB's Capital Markets Department, Eila Kreivi has decided to stand down and will take on a new part-time function at EIB, as Chief Sustainable Finance Advisor, effective February 1st, 2022.

Starting from that date, Eric Lamarcq will act as interim Head of Capital Markets, in addition to his role as Head of Treasury. The Bank will communicate further on this leadership transition when appropriate.

Part of Ms. Kreivi's new role will be to continue her work at the EU Platform for Sustainable Finance as one of the EIB's lead representatives.

https://www.eib.org/en/investor-relations/press/all/fi-2021-27-leadership-transition-eib-capital-markets

EUROPAEISCHE INVESTITIONSBANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.