A 163 kW solar façade is powering the new building of Basel's Office for Environment and Energy in Switzerland. Swiss manufacturer Megasol provided special modules on 3D fused glass for the vertical BIPV installation.From pv magazine Germany The new building of the Office for Environment and Energy of Basel, in Switzerland, is 25 m high and completely encased in a solar façade that extends over 1,140 m2. The façade has an installed capacity of 163 kW and the shimmering golden solar modules used for the project lend the building a unique look. The idea dates back to 2013 when local architectural ...

