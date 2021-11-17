Crypto Blockchain Industries / Alphaverse: David Guetta's "United At Home" is Back, This Time in the Metaverse with a Global Charity Focused NFT Drop

Exclusive "United at Home" collectible NFTs will be available for sale on OpenSea starting November 18, 2021

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / Global superstar David Guetta , ranked the world's #1 DJ in 2020 and 2021, is bringing back his United at Home campaign - this time using blockchain technology to expand charity giving! Partnering with Blockchain Artists Agency and Beat Alphaverse, a brand new music metaverse by Alphaverse, David Guetta is launching a charitable initiative turning the iconic United at Home concert series in Miami and New York City into exclusive and limited digital assets. These concert assets will be available for fans to buy and collect online via Opensea.io starting November 18, 2021, at 9 AM Pacific US Time.

Through this unique initiative orchestrated by The Charity Guys and their newly created Blockchain Artists Agency (BAA), David Guetta's United at Home aims, once again, to continue its efforts to support not-for-profit organizations worldwide. Like with the previous concerts, this effort will benefit Feeding America and UNICEF among other major charities.The goal is to help families around the world to receive housing, food on their tables, and access to education. More than 50% of the proceeds from the asset sale will be donated to these charities. Previous United at Home activities have raised more than 1.7 million US dollars and distributed millions of meals.

Speaking about his unique NFT drop fundraiser, David Guetta said, "After Miami, New York, Paris and Dubai, I am very excited to announce that United at Home will continue its legacy of giving back to people in need around the world in a unique and powerful way! My team and I have closely followed the blockchain ecosystem over these past few months and figured we could leverage it to raise funds for charity programs while also creating a virtual world in which fans could buy virtual homes and access unique experiences in the metaverse!"

NFTs available for sale will also include exclusive and futuristic highlights of the Miami & NYC concerts, Medallion Cards, and virtual land parcels - along with buildings and homes for fans to enjoy in the United at Home virtual world within the upcoming Beat Alphaverse, a metaverse dedicated to music artists. Pricing for the NFTs will range from $50 for the Medallion NFTs to over 4 ETH (Etherium) for exclusive "Wow" NFTs such as the Opening of the Miami concert (maximum supply of eight NFTs), together with lands or unique houses and buildings in the Beat AlphaVerse.

"We all can play a part in ensuring that everyone in this country has enough to eat," said Feeding South Florida's President and CEO, Paco Vélez. "We are very grateful to The Charity Guys for creating a digital fundraising ecosystem with United at Home in order to raise awareness and inspire action to help achieve our vision of an America where no one goes hungry."

"We'd like to simply say 'Thank you' to all those who participate in this exciting event," said Dan Nisbet, Vice President of Development at Feeding America, which has distributed six billion meals in 2020!. "With his United at Home concerts, not only did David Guetta unite people from all over the world, he inspired those who were able to give, to do so; and the result was over 1.6 million meals distributed in South Florida," "We appreciate David's continued partnership, and how he and his team continue to pave the way with exciting and new ways to give in a virtual universe."

About David Guetta

There are artists and entertainers who achieve stardom and popularity, but few have the influence and endurance to redraw borders between genres and reshape the industry's dynamics. "When Love Takes Over," the first single of his 2009 album 'One Love,' hit #1 in the UK, the Guetta-produced Black Eyed Peas song "I Gotta Feeling" became a worldwide hit, topping the charts in 17 countries. Over the decade since Guetta's success has been off the charts. Globally, he's racked up over 50 million record sales, whereas his total number of streams is over 10 billion. He has received numerous Platinum and Gold certifications and was named 'EDM Power Player' by Billboard and won two Grammy Awards out of six nominations. Besides his hard-won DJ skills, he is prolific in the studio and works with artists like Madonna, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Snoop Dogg, Martin Garrix, Usher, Sia, John Legend, Nicki Minaj, Sean Paul, Kelly Rowland, Showtek, Avicii, Ne-Yo, and Akon, for starters. His seventh studio album titled '7', included huge electronic pop tracks like "2U" with Justin Bieber, "Flames" with Sia, "Don't Leave Me Alone" with Anne-Marie, "Goodbye" with Jason Derulo, Nicki Minaj, and Willy William and "Say My Name" with J Balvin and Bebe Rexha plus a second disc of underground dance tracks, recorded under Guetta's Jack Back alias. With his wide-reaching and game-changing approach, he is more than just a DJ and producer: he's made dance music reach the mainstream, fused urban, electronic, and pop music into new popular genres, and managed to stay on top of the game for decades. David Guetta is surely not done with showing the world his incredible sound, and it is safe to say that at this stage in his career, David knows exactly where to take it next.

About UNITED AT HOME

United at Home is a series of record-breaking livestream shows by David Guetta from iconic locations in Miami, NYC, Paris, and Dubai which have gathered over 120M viewers worldwide, raised $1.7M for the Covid-relief, and distributed over 4 million meals in the US alone!

The upcoming NFT series will continue to raise funds for the COVID-19 relief in countries like India, and to fight for children's education and rights!

Our nonprofit beneficiaries include UNICEF, as well as major food banks such as Feeding America ($1 = 9 meals), and Les Restos du Cœur.

BEAT ALPHAVERSE

Beat Alphaverse is a metaverse dedicated to musicians, within which fans will be able to acquire NFT lands, flats, and houses to live unique virtual experiences using their in-world Avatar. Beat Alphaverse is one of the multiple thematic universes Alphaverse is made of, and which can be joined through the central Alphaverse hub. Other universes include the Atari Alphaverse and many more.

About BLOCKCHAIN ARTISTS AGENCY (BAA)

A talent representation agency specializing in marketing & leveraging talents and brands within the world of NFTs and metaverses. BAA team is made of dedicated, service-oriented, and creative individuals striving to maximize its clients' exposure and revenues within the world of NFTs and Virtual worlds (aka. Metaverse) BAA team members have an out-of-the-box mindset, and an unmatched experience in the video game and entertainment industry, representing athletes and artists alike. www.baa.agency.

