TA Associates,a leading global growth private equity firm, and True Wind Capital, a technology focused private equity firm, today announced a strategic growth investment in e-Emphasys Technologies, a leading software and solutions provider to dealers and rental companies in the equipment distribution industry. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211117005239/en/

e-Emphasys provides cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and dealer management system (DMS) software to equipment dealerships and rental companies in the construction, mining, forestry, material handling, agriculture, heavy truck, aggregate and sanitation industries. The company's fully-integrated software platform is designed to improve operational efficiency and customer service, and drive revenue growth for dealers. The end-to-end digital business transformation platform includes business intelligence and reporting, CRM, advanced document management, mobile solutions, field service tools, self-service online customer portals, telematics, industry specific applications of artificial intelligence, augmented reality, machine learning and more. e-Emphasys is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, with additional locations in India, the Netherlands and Japan.

"It is a pleasure to welcome TA and True Wind as institutional investors in e-Emphasys," said Milind Bagade, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of e-Emphasys Technologies. "This is an opportune time to partner with such deeply resourced investors as we seek to accelerate growth in existing and new regions, expanding our global footprint. With their experience investing in technology businesses, we believe TA and True Wind will be true partners in building meaningful additional value in e-Emphasys. We look forward to cementing our place as the global leader in this industry and continuing to help our customers gain market share and competitive advantage."

"Since our founding, we have been dedicated to helping dealers perfect service delivery, drive revenue and growth, and build lasting customer relationships," said Sayam Bagade, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of e-Emphasys Technologies. "TA and True Wind share our commitment to excellence, a 'customer first' approach, and to driving performance, and we believe they will be valued partners as we seek to grow market share and further position e-Emphasys as the recognized thought-leader in our space. We look forward to a close collaboration and an exciting new chapter in the evolution of our company."

"We are incredibly impressed with the business that Milind and Sayam have built and are honored that they have chosen to work with TA and True Wind," said Ashutosh Agrawal, a Managing Director at TA. Added Nicholas Leppla, a Senior Vice President at TA, "Software has long been an attractive sector for TA, and we welcome the opportunity to work alongside our investing partners at True Wind, supporting the e-Emphasys founders and management team in pursuing additional growth across new geographies and verticals."

"We are deeply impressed with e-Emphasys' modern end-to-end dealer management platform, which has fueled meaningful growth over the past decade," said Adam Clammer, Founding Partner of True Wind Capital. Added David Hirsch, Vice President of True Wind Capital, "Alongside TA, we look forward to partnering with Milind, Sayam and the entire e-Emphasys management team to further the company's market leadership."

In conjunction with the transaction, Ashutosh Agrawal, Nicholas Leppla, Adam Clammer and David Hirsch will join the e-Emphasys Board of Directors.

Kirkland Ellis LLP is serving as legal counsel and Presidio Technology Partners and Portico Capital Advisors as financial advisors to TA and True Wind. Wyrick Robbins is serving as legal counsel and Canaccord Genuity acted as financial advisor to e-Emphasys.

About e-Emphasys Technologies

e-Emphasys Technologies Inc., is a global enterprise software provider for the equipment, heavy truck, and rental industries. e-Emphasys is exclusively focused on the Industrial Machinery and Equipment (IM&E) domain, providing services to dealers and rental companies, including several Fortune 500 customers. The e-Emphasys Dealer Management Platform incorporates a full suite of best-in-class technology including Business Intelligence and Reporting, CRM, Mobile Field Service Applications, Inspection Applications, eCommerce Customer Portals, RFID, Artificial Intelligence, IoT and Telematics. For more information, visit www.e-emphasys.com.

About TA Associates

TA is a leading global growth private equity firm. Focused on targeted sectors within five industries technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services the firm invests in profitable, growing companies with opportunities for sustained growth, and has invested in more than 550 companies around the world. Investing as either a majority or minority investor, TA employs a long-term approach, utilizing its strategic resources to help management teams build lasting value in high quality growth companies. TA has raised $47.5 billion in capital since its founding in 1968. The firm's more than 100 investment professionals are based in Boston, Menlo Park, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA can be found at www.ta.com.

About True Wind Capital

True Wind Capital is a San Francisco-based private equity firm focused on investing in leading technology companies. True Wind has a broad investing mandate, with deep industry expertise across software, data analytics, tech-enabled services, internet, financial technology, and hardware. True Wind is a value-added partner, providing support and expertise that is rooted in its teams' 85+ years of collective investing experience. True Wind's founding partners have successfully invested more than $15 billion of equity in transactions with over $75 billion of value across a variety of industries, geographies, economic cycles and transaction types. For more information, please visit www.truewindcapital.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211117005239/en/

Contacts:

For e-Emphasys Technologies:

Geoff Pace

e-Emphasys Technologies

919-377-0413

gpace@e-emphasys.com

For TA:

Marcia O'Carroll

TA Associates

617-574-6796

mocarroll@ta.com

Philip Nunes

BackBay Communications

617-391-0792

phil.nunes@backbaycommunications.com

For True Wind:

Nima Kelly

True Wind Capital

415-780-9993

nima@truewindcapital.com