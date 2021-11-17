ASEAN and North Asian Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics Market worth $3.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "ASEAN and North Asian Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics Market by Product (Glucose Monitoring, COVID, HIV, STDs, HAIs, Influenza, Tropical & Respiratory diseases), Technique (Rapid test, Molecular diagnostics), User (Hospital, Home Care) - Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the ASEAN and North Asian Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 2.0 billion in 2021 to USD 3.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.0%.

Browse in-depth TOC on "ASEAN and North Asian Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics Market"

48 - Tables

02 - Figures

224 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=219733165

The growing demand for accurate and early diagnostic methodologies, modernization and expansion of healthcare infrastructure and significant disease prevalence are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the ASEAN and North Asian Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics market during the forecast period.

Infectious Disease Diagnostics are the largest product segment in the ASEAN and North Asian Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics market

Based on product, the ASEAN and North Asian Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics market is segmented into Infectious Disease Diagnostics, Glucose Monitoring, Cancer Marker Testing, Cardiometabolic Monitoring, Cholesterol Testing, Coagulation Monitoring, Hematology Testing, Urinalysis, Drugs-of-abuse Testing, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing, Fecal Occult Testing and other PoC Diagnostic products. Infectious diseases are expected to account for the largest share of the ASEAN and North Asian Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics market in 2021. Infectious disease diagnostics dominates the ASEAN and North Asian Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics market owing to greater patient population and extensive market availability.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=219733165

Molecular Diagnostics is estimated to be having the highest demand in the technology segment in the ASEAN and North Asian Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics market.

On the basis of technology, the ASEAN and North Asian Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics market is segmented into Lateral Flow Assays, Immunoassays, Molecular Diagnostics, Microfluidics, Rapid Testing and Dipsticks. Molecular diagnostic technologies are projected to experience higher demand owing to supportive regulations, techno-commercial advantages, and rising public awareness.

South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan are among the top ASEAN countries to dominate the Point of Care diagnostics market.

The high growth in this regional market is majorly attributed to factors such as the growing demand for accurate and early diagnostic methodologies.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=219733165

The major players operating in the ASEAN and North Asian Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics market are Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Abbott Laboratories (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Sysmex (Japan), Cardinal Health (US), Quidel (US), GE Healthcare (US) EKF Diagnostics (UK), bioMérieux SA (France), Accubiotech (China), PTS Diagnostics (US), Chembio Diagnostics (US) Trinity Biotech (Ireland), Johnson and Johnson(US), Sekisui Diagnostics (US), Nova Biomedical (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (US) and Bio-Techne (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Cardiac Marker Testing Market by Product (Reagent, Instrument), Component (Troponin I & T, CK-MB, Myoglobin, BNP, hsCRP), Disease (Myocardial Infarction, Congestive Heart Failure, Atheresclerosis), End user (Lab, PoC, Academia) - Global Forecasts to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cardiac-marker-market-64885447.html

In-Vitro Diagnostics Market by Product & Service (Instrument, Kits), Technology (Immunoassay, MDx, Hematology, Urinalysis), Application (Diabetes, Oncology, Cardiology, Nephrology, Infectious Diseases) End User (Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/ivd-in-vitro-diagnostics-market-703.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/asean-north-asian-point-care-rapid-diagnostics-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/asean-north-asian-point-care-rapid-diagnostics.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg