NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 16 November 2021 were: 961.72p Capital only 970.09p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 55,000 ordinary shares on 16th November 2021, the Company has 100,567,763 ordinary shares in issue. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.