Campaigner Launches in UK, Bringing Multichannel Marketing Automation Platform to Businesses

UK businesses of all sizes now can combine email marketing with personalised SMS marketing and advanced automation

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2021, the email marketing brand of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD), announced that the company is launching its platform in the United Kingdom, bringing its advanced automated email marketing and SMS features to the UK for the first time. With UK-based teams and data centres, Campaigner offers a multichannel marketing platform that combines email marketing with personalised, targeted SMS messages, offering intuitive, streamlined, cost-effective options for small, medium-sized and large businesses in the UK market.



Most Email Service Providers, receiving relevant, timely SMS messages from brands can be a compelling advantage in marketing. Campaigner customers see up to 6x more conversions and sales when they use the company's multi-channel automation workflows, compared to a generic email drip campaign.

Features of the Campaigner platform include:

Dynamic content (https://www.campaigner.com/features/dynamic-content/), advanced segmentation (https://www.campaigner.com/features/segmentation/) and purchase behaviour to improve customer engagement and turn more prospects into buyers.

(https://www.campaigner.com/features/dynamic-content/), (https://www.campaigner.com/features/segmentation/) and purchase behaviour to improve customer engagement and turn more prospects into buyers. Advanced marketing automation, intuitive reporting and powerful personalisation through email and SMS (https://www.campaigner.com/features/sms-marketing/).

(https://www.campaigner.com/features/sms-marketing/). Native integrations including Zapier (https://www.campaigner.com/integrations/), Shopify, Magento and Dynamics CRM.

(https://www.campaigner.com/integrations/), Shopify, Magento and Dynamics CRM. API integrations (https://www.campaigner.com/uk/features/campaigner-rest-api/) including SOAP and REST.

(https://www.campaigner.com/uk/features/campaigner-rest-api/) including SOAP and REST. Transactional bulk sending and an SMTP integration (https://www.campaigner.com/uk/features/smtp-relay).

(https://www.campaigner.com/uk/features/smtp-relay). Ensure your deliverability and inbox placement with Reputation Defender. (https://www.campaigner.com/uk/features/reputation-defender-uk/)

"Not many Email Service Providers (ESPs) in the UK market are currently offering Campaigner's same level of integrated, automated multichannel marketing that combines the power of email and SMS messages," said Alaa Gedeon, VP of Sales and Marketing for Campaigner. "Campaigner is bringing the strength of our platform and its advanced integrations and features to the UK. We are ready to help UK businesses of all sizes to scale up their marketing campaigns and send high-impact, personalized messages to their customers with the support of our automated platform."

Campaigner offers a 30 day free trial, for marketers and businesses to try before they buy. Pricing and coverage scale up or down depending on the client's business size and complexity of needs. To learn more about Campaigner's free trial for the UK market click here .

About Campaigner

Founded in 1999, Campaigner has a mission to help marketers do more with email. Over 100,000 businesses and many Fortune 500 companies have trusted Campaigner with their email marketing. Campaigner has offices in Ottawa, Newcastle, New York, Kyiv, Los Angeles, and Raleigh. For more information visit Campaigner.com