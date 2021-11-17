Manchester United (NYSE: MANU; the "Company" and the "Group") one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world today announced financial results for the 2022 fiscal first quarter ended 30 September 2021.
Ed Woodward, Executive Vice Chairman, commented, "While these financial results today demonstrate our resilience through the pandemic, our top priority is success on the pitch. The manager, players and everyone at the club are determined to achieve that objective."
Key Financials (unaudited)
million (except loss per share)
Three months ended
2021
2020
Change
Commercial revenue
64.4
59.7
7.9%
Broadcasting revenue
43.3
47.6
(9.0%)
Matchday revenue
18.8
1.7
1005.9%
Total revenue
126.5
109.0
16.1%
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
11.2
20.8
(46.2%)
Operating loss
(10.2)
(27.1)
(62.4%)
Loss for the period (i.e. net loss)
(15.5)
(30.3)
(48.8%)
Basic loss per share (pence)
(9.53)
(18.58)
(48.7%)
Adjusted loss for the period (i.e. adjusted net loss)(1)
(12.5)
(24.6)
(49.2%)
Adjusted basic loss per share (pence)(1)
(7.67)
(15.12)
(49.3%)
Non-current and current borrowings(2)
538.4
499.5
7.8%
Cash and cash equivalents(2)
98.7
58.9
67.6%
Net debt(1)/(2)
439.7
440.6
(0.2%)
(1) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted loss for the period, adjusted basic loss per share and net debt are non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Measures: Definitions and Use" on page 7 and the accompanying Supplemental Notes for the definitions and reconciliations for these non-IFRS measures and the reasons we believe these measures provide useful information to investors regarding the Group's financial condition and results of operations.
(2) The gross USD debt principal remains unchanged. Non-current and current borrowings and cash and cash equivalents as of 30 September 2021 reflect the impact of a £60.0 million drawdown on our £200 million revolving credit facilities during the second quarter of fiscal 2021.
COVID-19 Impact
Due to remaining summer restrictions on overseas travel, we did not undertake a first team overseas tour at the start of fiscal 2022, and instead we played four domestic games, two of which were held at Old Trafford. Whilst the nature of the ongoing pandemic may result in UK government restrictions being re-imposed in the future, the majority of such restrictions were lifted ahead of the start of the 2021/22 season, with Old Trafford stadium welcoming back fans at full capacity.
Phasing of Premier League games
Quarter 1
Quarter 2
Quarter 3
Quarter 4
Total
2021/22 season*
6
14
10
8
38
2020/21 season
2
13
14
9
38
2019/20 remaining season
6
6
Total FY 2021
8
13
14
9
44
2019/20 season
7
13
9
3
32
*Subject to changes in broadcasting scheduling
Revenue Analysis
Commercial
Commercial revenue for the quarter was £64.4 million, an increase of £4.7 million, or 7.9%, over the prior year quarter.
- Sponsorship revenue was £36.3 million, a decrease of £0.2 million, or 0.5%, over the prior year quarter.
- Retail, Merchandising, Apparel Product Licensing revenue was £28.1 million, an increase of £4.9 million, or 21.1%, over the prior year quarter primarily due to increased Megastore footfall as a result of home games being played in front of a full capacity crowd, combined with the impact of new player signings. In the prior year quarter all home games were played behind closed doors.
Broadcasting
Broadcasting revenue for the quarter was £43.3 million, a decrease of £4.3 million, or 9.0%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to playing four fewer home and away games across domestic competitions, due to the completion of the 2019/20 Premier League and FA Cup competitions during the prior year quarter. This is partially offset by the impact of playing two UEFA Champions League games in the current quarter compared to three UEFA Europa League games in the prior year quarter (relating to completion of the 2019/20 UEFA competition).
Matchday
Matchday revenue for the quarter was £18.8 million, an increase of £17.1 million, or 1005.9%, over the prior year quarter, due to all five home games being played in front of a full capacity crowd. All five home games in the prior year quarter were played behind closed doors.
Other Financial Information
Operating expenses
Total operating expenses for the quarter were £154.1 million, an increase of £30.6 million, or 24.8%, over the prior year quarter.
Employee benefit expenses
Employee benefit expenses for the quarter were £88.5 million, an increase of £16.6 million, or 23.1%, over the prior year quarter due to investment in the first team playing squad.
Other operating expenses
Other operating expenses for the quarter were £26.8 million, an increase of £10.5 million, or 64.4%, over the prior year quarter. This includes the impact of all home games being played in front of a full capacity crowd and costs related to the increased activity at the Old Trafford Megastore. In the prior year quarter all home games were played behind closed doors.
Depreciation and amortization
Depreciation for the quarter was £3.7 million, a decrease of £0.1 million, or 2.6%, over the prior year quarter. Amortization for the quarter was £35.1 million, an increase of £3.6 million, or 11.4%, over the prior year quarter. The unamortized balance of registrations at 30 September 2021 was £422.5 million.
Profit/(loss) on disposal of intangible assets
Profit on disposal of intangible assets for the quarter was £17.4 million, compared to a loss of £12.6 million for the prior year quarter.
Net finance (costs)/income
Net finance costs for the quarter were £9.6 million, compared to net finance income of £nil in the prior year quarter, primarily due to an unfavourable swing in unrealized foreign exchange movements in the current quarter compared to a favourable swing in the prior year quarter.
Income tax
The income tax credit for the quarter was £4.3 million, compared to an income tax expense of £3.2 million in the prior year quarter.
Cash flows
Overall cash and cash equivalents (including the effects of exchange rate movements) decreased by £12.0 million in the quarter to 30 September 2021 compared to the cash position at 30 June 2021.
Net cash inflow from operating activities for the quarter was £63.6 million, compared to net cash inflow from operating activities in the prior year quarter of £62.3 million.
Net capital expenditure on property, plant and equipment for the quarter was £3.7 million, an increase of £1.9 million over the prior year quarter.
Net capital expenditure on intangible assets for the quarter was £61.1 million, an increase of £9.5 million over the prior year quarter.
Net cash outflow from financing activities for the quarter was £11.1 million, an increase of £10.7 million over the prior year quarter. Current quarter cash outflow includes a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.09 per share paid on 30 July 2021.
Net debt
Net Debt as of 30 September 2021 was £439.7 million, compared to £440.6 million as of 30 September 2020. As of 30 September 2021, the Company had undrawn credit facilities of £140.0 million.
Dividend
A semi-annual cash dividend of $0.09 per share will be paid on 7 January 2022, to shareholders of record on 1 December 2021. The stock will begin to trade ex-dividend on 30 November 2021.
About Manchester United
Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 143-year football heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop what we believe is one of the world's leading sports and entertainment brands with a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate and highly engaged fan base provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, broadcasting and matchday initiatives which in turn, directly fund our ability to continuously reinvest in the club.
Cautionary Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on such statements because they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning certain expectations and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Company's possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements often include words such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "seek," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "contemplate," "possible" or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our businesses and operations. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect its actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in these forward-looking statements. These factors are more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-1, as amended (File No. 333-182535) and the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-35627).
Non-IFRS Measures: Definitions and Use
1. Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as profit for the period before depreciation, amortization, profit/loss on disposal of intangible assets, net finance costs/income, and tax.
Adjusted EBITDA is useful as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period and among companies as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), material volatile items (primarily profit/loss on disposal of intangible assets), capital structure (primarily finance costs/income), and items outside the control of our management (primarily taxes). Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under IFRS as issued by the IASB. A reconciliation of loss for the period to adjusted EBITDA is presented in supplemental note 2.
2. Adjusted loss for the period (i.e. adjusted net loss)
Adjusted loss for the period is calculated, where appropriate, by adjusting for foreign exchange losses/gains on unhedged US dollar denominated borrowings (including foreign exchange gains/losses immediately reclassified from the hedging reserve following change in contract currency denomination of future revenues), and fair value movements on embedded foreign exchange derivatives, subtracting/adding the actual tax credit/expense for the period, and adding the adjusted tax credit for the period (based on an normalized tax rate of 21%; 2020: 21%). The normalized tax rate of 21% is the current US federal corporate income tax rate.
In assessing the comparative performance of the business, in order to get a clearer view of the underlying financial performance of the business, it is useful to strip out the distorting effects of the items referred to above and then to apply a 'normalized' tax rate (for both the current and prior periods) of the weighted average US federal corporate income tax rate of 21% (2020: 21%) applicable during the financial year. A reconciliation of loss/profit for the period to adjusted loss/profit for the period is presented in supplemental note 3.
3. Adjusted basic and diluted loss per share
Adjusted basic and diluted loss per share are calculated by dividing the adjusted loss for the period by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period. Adjusted diluted loss per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. There is one category of dilutive potential ordinary shares: share awards pursuant to the 2012 Equity Incentive Plan (the "Equity Plan"). Share awards pursuant to the Equity Plan are assumed to have been converted into ordinary shares at the beginning of the financial year. Adjusted basic and diluted loss per share are presented in supplemental note 3.
4. Net debt
Net debt is calculated as non-current and current borrowings minus cash and cash equivalents.
Key Performance Indicators
Three months ended
2021
2020
Revenue
Commercial of total revenue
50.9%
54.8%
Broadcasting of total revenue
34.2%
43.7%
Matchday of total revenue
14.9%
1.5%
|
2021/22
2020/21
Carryover
Home Matches Played
PL
3
1
3
UEFA competitions
1
1
Domestic Cups
1
Away Matches Played
PL
3
1
3
UEFA competitions
1
2
Domestic Cups
2
1
Other
Employees at period end
1,044
992
Employee benefit expenses of revenue
70.0%
66.0%
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
(unaudited; in thousands, except per share and shares outstanding data)
Three months ended
2021
2020
Revenue from contracts with customers
126,461
108,972
Operating expenses
(154,103
(123,473
Profit/(loss) on disposal of intangible assets
17,476
(12,595
Operating loss
(10,166
(27,096
Finance costs
(15,964
(19,574
Finance income
6,310
19,595
Net finance (costs)/income
(9,654
21
Loss before income tax
(19,820
(27,075
Income tax credit/(expense)
4,281
(3,195
Loss for the period
(15,539
(30,270
Basic and diluted loss per share:
Basic and diluted loss per share (pence) (1)
(9.53
(18.58
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating basic and diluted loss per share (thousands) (1)
162,996
162,939
(1) For the three months ended 30 September 2021 and the three months ended 30 September 2020, potential ordinary shares are anti-dilutive, as their inclusion in the diluted loss per share calculation would reduce the loss per share, and hence have been excluded.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(unaudited; in thousands)
As of
30 September
30 June
30 September
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
247,298
247,059
253,026
Right-of-use assets
3,955
4,383
4,179
Investment properties
20,483
20,553
20,762
Intangible assets
848,859
754,467
780,646
Deferred tax asset
54,712
Trade receivables
42,736
20,404
25,078
Derivative financial instruments
5,121
499
693
1,168,452
1,047,365
1,139,096
Current assets
Inventories
2,771
2,080
3,542
Prepayments
25,781
7,407
19,930
Contract assets accrued revenue
35,357
40,544
26,875
Trade receivables
46,715
50,370
69,742
Other receivables
1,261
460
438
Income tax receivable
1,108
1,108
1,223
Derivative financial instruments
1,308
318
1,764
Cash and cash equivalents
98,666
110,658
58,940
212,967
212,945
182,454
Total assets
1,381,419
1,260,310
1,321,550
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (continued)
(unaudited; in thousands)
As of
30 September
30 June
30 September
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Share capital
53
53
53
Share premium
68,822
68,822
68,822
Treasury shares
(21,305
(21,305
(21,305
Merger reserve
249,030
249,030
249,030
Hedging reserve
(10,606
(10,436
(15,437
Retained (deficit)/earnings
(39,325
(13,652
58,192
246,669
272,512
339,355
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
30,814
35,546
24,944
Contract liabilities deferred revenue
16,829
22,942
26,970
Trade and other payables
105,246
67,517
56,645
Borrowings
476,156
465,049
497,292
Lease liabilities
2,996
3,083
3,223
Derivative financial instruments
4,820
5,472
8,219
Provisions
4,373
4,157
641,234
603,766
617,293
Current liabilities
Contract liabilities deferred revenue
189,675
117,984
165,483
Trade and other payables
233,713
192,661
188,806
Income tax liabilities
6,093
6,036
7,580
Borrowings
62,247
65,187
2,214
Lease liabilities
943
1,257
819
Derivative financial instruments
188
262
Provisions
657
645
493,516
384,032
364,902
Total equity and liabilities
1,381,419
1,260,310
1,321,550
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited; in thousands)
Three months ended
2021
2020
Cash flow from operating activities
Cash generated from operations (see supplemental note 4)
71,687
72,410
Interest paid
(7,792
(7,686
Interest received
2
1
Tax paid
(335
(2,415
Net cash inflow from operating activities
63,562
62,310
Cash flow from investing activities
Payments for property, plant and equipment
(3,628
(1,819
Payments for intangible assets
(72,200
(70,807
Proceeds from sale of intangible assets
11,083
19,191
Net cash outflow from investing activities
(64,745
(53,435
Cash flow from financing activities
Principal elements of lease payments
(416
(408
Dividends paid
(10,669
Net cash outflow from financing activities
(11,085
(408
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
(12,268
8,467
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
110,658
51,539
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
276
(1,066
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
98,666
58,940
SUPPLEMENTAL NOTES
1 General information
Manchester United plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") is a men's and women's professional football club together with related and ancillary activities. The Company incorporated under the Companies Law (as amended) of the Cayman Islands.
2 Reconciliation of loss for the period to adjusted EBITDA
Three months ended
2021
2020
Loss for the period
(15,539
(30,270
Adjustments:
Income tax (credit)/expense
(4,281
3,195
Net finance costs/(income)
9,654
(21
(Profit)/loss on disposal of intangible assets
(17,476
12,595
Amortization
35,134
31,543
Depreciation
3,691
3,786
Adjusted EBITDA
11,183
20,828
3 Reconciliation of loss for the period to adjusted loss for the period and adjusted basic and diluted loss per share
Three months ended
2021
2020
Loss for the period
(15,539
(30,270
Foreign exchange losses/(gains) on unhedged US dollar denominated borrowings
9,969
(19,083
Foreign exchange losses immediately reclassified from the hedging reserve following change in contract currency denomination of future revenues
14,837
Fair value movement on embedded foreign exchange derivatives
(5,982
130
Income tax (credit)/expense
(4,281
3,195
Adjusted loss before income tax
(15,833
(31,191
Adjusted income tax credit (using a normalized tax rate of 21% (2020: 21%))
3,325
6,550
Adjusted loss for the period (i.e. adjusted net loss)
(12,508
(24,641
Adjusted basic and diluted loss per share:
Adjusted basic and diluted loss per share (pence) (1)
(7.67
(15.12
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating basic and diluted loss per share (thousands) (1)
162,996
162,939
(1) For the three months ended 30 September 2021 and the three months ended 30 September 2020 potential ordinary shares are anti-dilutive, as their inclusion in the diluted loss per share calculation would reduce the loss per share, and hence have been excluded.
4 Cash generated from operations
Three months ended
2021
2020
Loss for the period
(15,539
(30,270
Income tax (expense)/credit
(4,281
3,195
Loss before income tax
(19,820
(27,075
Adjustments for:
Depreciation
3,691
3,786
Amortization
35,134
31,543
(Profit)/loss on disposal of intangible assets
(17,476
12,595
Net finance costs/(income)
9,654
(21
Non-cash employee benefit expense equity-settled share-based payments
535
1,265
Foreign exchange losses on operating activities
96
1,124
Reclassified from hedging reserve
(60
(526
Changes in working capital:
Inventories
(691
(1,356
Prepayments
(18,527
(13,427
Contract assets accrued revenue
5,187
19,091
Trade receivables
291
53,306
Other receivables
(801
(199
Contract liabilities deferred revenue
65,578
2,120
Trade and other payables
8,668
(9,816
Provisions
228
Cash generated from operations
71,687
72,410
