Manchester United (NYSE: MANU; the "Company" and the "Group") one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world today announced financial results for the 2022 fiscal first quarter ended 30 September 2021.

Ed Woodward, Executive Vice Chairman, commented, "While these financial results today demonstrate our resilience through the pandemic, our top priority is success on the pitch. The manager, players and everyone at the club are determined to achieve that objective."

Key Financials (unaudited)

million (except loss per share) Three months ended

30 September 2021 2020 Change Commercial revenue 64.4 59.7 7.9% Broadcasting revenue 43.3 47.6 (9.0%) Matchday revenue 18.8 1.7 1005.9% Total revenue 126.5 109.0 16.1% Adjusted EBITDA(1) 11.2 20.8 (46.2%) Operating loss (10.2) (27.1) (62.4%) Loss for the period (i.e. net loss) (15.5) (30.3) (48.8%) Basic loss per share (pence) (9.53) (18.58) (48.7%) Adjusted loss for the period (i.e. adjusted net loss)(1) (12.5) (24.6) (49.2%) Adjusted basic loss per share (pence)(1) (7.67) (15.12) (49.3%) Non-current and current borrowings(2) 538.4 499.5 7.8% Cash and cash equivalents(2) 98.7 58.9 67.6% Net debt(1)/(2) 439.7 440.6 (0.2%)

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted loss for the period, adjusted basic loss per share and net debt are non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Measures: Definitions and Use" on page 7 and the accompanying Supplemental Notes for the definitions and reconciliations for these non-IFRS measures and the reasons we believe these measures provide useful information to investors regarding the Group's financial condition and results of operations. (2) The gross USD debt principal remains unchanged. Non-current and current borrowings and cash and cash equivalents as of 30 September 2021 reflect the impact of a £60.0 million drawdown on our £200 million revolving credit facilities during the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

COVID-19 Impact

Due to remaining summer restrictions on overseas travel, we did not undertake a first team overseas tour at the start of fiscal 2022, and instead we played four domestic games, two of which were held at Old Trafford. Whilst the nature of the ongoing pandemic may result in UK government restrictions being re-imposed in the future, the majority of such restrictions were lifted ahead of the start of the 2021/22 season, with Old Trafford stadium welcoming back fans at full capacity.

Phasing of Premier League games Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Total 2021/22 season* 6 14 10 8 38 2020/21 season 2 13 14 9 38 2019/20 remaining season 6 6 Total FY 2021 8 13 14 9 44 2019/20 season 7 13 9 3 32 *Subject to changes in broadcasting scheduling

Revenue Analysis

Commercial

Commercial revenue for the quarter was £64.4 million, an increase of £4.7 million, or 7.9%, over the prior year quarter.

Sponsorship revenue was £36.3 million, a decrease of £0.2 million, or 0.5%, over the prior year quarter.

revenue was £36.3 million, a decrease of £0.2 million, or 0.5%, over the prior year quarter. Retail, Merchandising, Apparel Product Licensing revenue was £28.1 million, an increase of £4.9 million, or 21.1%, over the prior year quarter primarily due to increased Megastore footfall as a result of home games being played in front of a full capacity crowd, combined with the impact of new player signings. In the prior year quarter all home games were played behind closed doors.

Broadcasting

Broadcasting revenue for the quarter was £43.3 million, a decrease of £4.3 million, or 9.0%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to playing four fewer home and away games across domestic competitions, due to the completion of the 2019/20 Premier League and FA Cup competitions during the prior year quarter. This is partially offset by the impact of playing two UEFA Champions League games in the current quarter compared to three UEFA Europa League games in the prior year quarter (relating to completion of the 2019/20 UEFA competition).

Matchday

Matchday revenue for the quarter was £18.8 million, an increase of £17.1 million, or 1005.9%, over the prior year quarter, due to all five home games being played in front of a full capacity crowd. All five home games in the prior year quarter were played behind closed doors.

Other Financial Information

Operating expenses

Total operating expenses for the quarter were £154.1 million, an increase of £30.6 million, or 24.8%, over the prior year quarter.

Employee benefit expenses

Employee benefit expenses for the quarter were £88.5 million, an increase of £16.6 million, or 23.1%, over the prior year quarter due to investment in the first team playing squad.

Other operating expenses

Other operating expenses for the quarter were £26.8 million, an increase of £10.5 million, or 64.4%, over the prior year quarter. This includes the impact of all home games being played in front of a full capacity crowd and costs related to the increased activity at the Old Trafford Megastore. In the prior year quarter all home games were played behind closed doors.

Depreciation and amortization

Depreciation for the quarter was £3.7 million, a decrease of £0.1 million, or 2.6%, over the prior year quarter. Amortization for the quarter was £35.1 million, an increase of £3.6 million, or 11.4%, over the prior year quarter. The unamortized balance of registrations at 30 September 2021 was £422.5 million.

Profit/(loss) on disposal of intangible assets

Profit on disposal of intangible assets for the quarter was £17.4 million, compared to a loss of £12.6 million for the prior year quarter.

Net finance (costs)/income

Net finance costs for the quarter were £9.6 million, compared to net finance income of £nil in the prior year quarter, primarily due to an unfavourable swing in unrealized foreign exchange movements in the current quarter compared to a favourable swing in the prior year quarter.

Income tax

The income tax credit for the quarter was £4.3 million, compared to an income tax expense of £3.2 million in the prior year quarter.

Cash flows

Overall cash and cash equivalents (including the effects of exchange rate movements) decreased by £12.0 million in the quarter to 30 September 2021 compared to the cash position at 30 June 2021.

Net cash inflow from operating activities for the quarter was £63.6 million, compared to net cash inflow from operating activities in the prior year quarter of £62.3 million.

Net capital expenditure on property, plant and equipment for the quarter was £3.7 million, an increase of £1.9 million over the prior year quarter.

Net capital expenditure on intangible assets for the quarter was £61.1 million, an increase of £9.5 million over the prior year quarter.

Net cash outflow from financing activities for the quarter was £11.1 million, an increase of £10.7 million over the prior year quarter. Current quarter cash outflow includes a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.09 per share paid on 30 July 2021.

Net debt

Net Debt as of 30 September 2021 was £439.7 million, compared to £440.6 million as of 30 September 2020. As of 30 September 2021, the Company had undrawn credit facilities of £140.0 million.

Dividend

A semi-annual cash dividend of $0.09 per share will be paid on 7 January 2022, to shareholders of record on 1 December 2021. The stock will begin to trade ex-dividend on 30 November 2021.

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 143-year football heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop what we believe is one of the world's leading sports and entertainment brands with a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate and highly engaged fan base provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, broadcasting and matchday initiatives which in turn, directly fund our ability to continuously reinvest in the club.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on such statements because they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning certain expectations and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Company's possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements often include words such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "seek," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "contemplate," "possible" or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our businesses and operations. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect its actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in these forward-looking statements. These factors are more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-1, as amended (File No. 333-182535) and the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-35627).

Non-IFRS Measures: Definitions and Use

1. Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as profit for the period before depreciation, amortization, profit/loss on disposal of intangible assets, net finance costs/income, and tax.

Adjusted EBITDA is useful as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period and among companies as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), material volatile items (primarily profit/loss on disposal of intangible assets), capital structure (primarily finance costs/income), and items outside the control of our management (primarily taxes). Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under IFRS as issued by the IASB. A reconciliation of loss for the period to adjusted EBITDA is presented in supplemental note 2.

2. Adjusted loss for the period (i.e. adjusted net loss)

Adjusted loss for the period is calculated, where appropriate, by adjusting for foreign exchange losses/gains on unhedged US dollar denominated borrowings (including foreign exchange gains/losses immediately reclassified from the hedging reserve following change in contract currency denomination of future revenues), and fair value movements on embedded foreign exchange derivatives, subtracting/adding the actual tax credit/expense for the period, and adding the adjusted tax credit for the period (based on an normalized tax rate of 21%; 2020: 21%). The normalized tax rate of 21% is the current US federal corporate income tax rate.

In assessing the comparative performance of the business, in order to get a clearer view of the underlying financial performance of the business, it is useful to strip out the distorting effects of the items referred to above and then to apply a 'normalized' tax rate (for both the current and prior periods) of the weighted average US federal corporate income tax rate of 21% (2020: 21%) applicable during the financial year. A reconciliation of loss/profit for the period to adjusted loss/profit for the period is presented in supplemental note 3.

3. Adjusted basic and diluted loss per share

Adjusted basic and diluted loss per share are calculated by dividing the adjusted loss for the period by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period. Adjusted diluted loss per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. There is one category of dilutive potential ordinary shares: share awards pursuant to the 2012 Equity Incentive Plan (the "Equity Plan"). Share awards pursuant to the Equity Plan are assumed to have been converted into ordinary shares at the beginning of the financial year. Adjusted basic and diluted loss per share are presented in supplemental note 3.

4. Net debt

Net debt is calculated as non-current and current borrowings minus cash and cash equivalents.

Key Performance Indicators

Three months ended

30 September 2021 2020 Revenue Commercial of total revenue 50.9% 54.8% Broadcasting of total revenue 34.2% 43.7% Matchday of total revenue 14.9% 1.5% 2021/22

Season 2020/21

Season Carryover

2019/20

Season Home Matches Played PL 3 1 3 UEFA competitions 1 1 Domestic Cups 1 Away Matches Played PL 3 1 3 UEFA competitions 1 2 Domestic Cups 2 1 Other Employees at period end 1,044 992 Employee benefit expenses of revenue 70.0% 66.0%

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (unaudited; in thousands, except per share and shares outstanding data) Three months ended

30 September 2021 2020 Revenue from contracts with customers 126,461 108,972 Operating expenses (154,103 (123,473 Profit/(loss) on disposal of intangible assets 17,476 (12,595 Operating loss (10,166 (27,096 Finance costs (15,964 (19,574 Finance income 6,310 19,595 Net finance (costs)/income (9,654 21 Loss before income tax (19,820 (27,075 Income tax credit/(expense) 4,281 (3,195 Loss for the period (15,539 (30,270 Basic and diluted loss per share: Basic and diluted loss per share (pence) (1) (9.53 (18.58 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating basic and diluted loss per share (thousands) (1) 162,996 162,939 (1) For the three months ended 30 September 2021 and the three months ended 30 September 2020, potential ordinary shares are anti-dilutive, as their inclusion in the diluted loss per share calculation would reduce the loss per share, and hence have been excluded.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (unaudited; in thousands) As of 30 September

2021 30 June

2021 30 September

2020 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 247,298 247,059 253,026 Right-of-use assets 3,955 4,383 4,179 Investment properties 20,483 20,553 20,762 Intangible assets 848,859 754,467 780,646 Deferred tax asset 54,712 Trade receivables 42,736 20,404 25,078 Derivative financial instruments 5,121 499 693 1,168,452 1,047,365 1,139,096 Current assets Inventories 2,771 2,080 3,542 Prepayments 25,781 7,407 19,930 Contract assets accrued revenue 35,357 40,544 26,875 Trade receivables 46,715 50,370 69,742 Other receivables 1,261 460 438 Income tax receivable 1,108 1,108 1,223 Derivative financial instruments 1,308 318 1,764 Cash and cash equivalents 98,666 110,658 58,940 212,967 212,945 182,454 Total assets 1,381,419 1,260,310 1,321,550

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (continued) (unaudited; in thousands) As of 30 September

2021 30 June

2021 30 September

2020 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 53 53 53 Share premium 68,822 68,822 68,822 Treasury shares (21,305 (21,305 (21,305 Merger reserve 249,030 249,030 249,030 Hedging reserve (10,606 (10,436 (15,437 Retained (deficit)/earnings (39,325 (13,652 58,192 246,669 272,512 339,355 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 30,814 35,546 24,944 Contract liabilities deferred revenue 16,829 22,942 26,970 Trade and other payables 105,246 67,517 56,645 Borrowings 476,156 465,049 497,292 Lease liabilities 2,996 3,083 3,223 Derivative financial instruments 4,820 5,472 8,219 Provisions 4,373 4,157 641,234 603,766 617,293 Current liabilities Contract liabilities deferred revenue 189,675 117,984 165,483 Trade and other payables 233,713 192,661 188,806 Income tax liabilities 6,093 6,036 7,580 Borrowings 62,247 65,187 2,214 Lease liabilities 943 1,257 819 Derivative financial instruments 188 262 Provisions 657 645 493,516 384,032 364,902 Total equity and liabilities 1,381,419 1,260,310 1,321,550

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited; in thousands) Three months ended

30 September 2021 2020 Cash flow from operating activities Cash generated from operations (see supplemental note 4) 71,687 72,410 Interest paid (7,792 (7,686 Interest received 2 1 Tax paid (335 (2,415 Net cash inflow from operating activities 63,562 62,310 Cash flow from investing activities Payments for property, plant and equipment (3,628 (1,819 Payments for intangible assets (72,200 (70,807 Proceeds from sale of intangible assets 11,083 19,191 Net cash outflow from investing activities (64,745 (53,435 Cash flow from financing activities Principal elements of lease payments (416 (408 Dividends paid (10,669 Net cash outflow from financing activities (11,085 (408 Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (12,268 8,467 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 110,658 51,539 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 276 (1,066 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 98,666 58,940

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTES

1 General information

Manchester United plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") is a men's and women's professional football club together with related and ancillary activities. The Company incorporated under the Companies Law (as amended) of the Cayman Islands.

2 Reconciliation of loss for the period to adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended

30 September 2021

£'000 2020

£'000 Loss for the period (15,539 (30,270 Adjustments: Income tax (credit)/expense (4,281 3,195 Net finance costs/(income) 9,654 (21 (Profit)/loss on disposal of intangible assets (17,476 12,595 Amortization 35,134 31,543 Depreciation 3,691 3,786 Adjusted EBITDA 11,183 20,828

3 Reconciliation of loss for the period to adjusted loss for the period and adjusted basic and diluted loss per share

Three months ended

30 September 2021

£'000 2020

£'000 Loss for the period (15,539 (30,270 Foreign exchange losses/(gains) on unhedged US dollar denominated borrowings 9,969 (19,083 Foreign exchange losses immediately reclassified from the hedging reserve following change in contract currency denomination of future revenues 14,837 Fair value movement on embedded foreign exchange derivatives (5,982 130 Income tax (credit)/expense (4,281 3,195 Adjusted loss before income tax (15,833 (31,191 Adjusted income tax credit (using a normalized tax rate of 21% (2020: 21%)) 3,325 6,550 Adjusted loss for the period (i.e. adjusted net loss) (12,508 (24,641 Adjusted basic and diluted loss per share: Adjusted basic and diluted loss per share (pence) (1) (7.67 (15.12 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating basic and diluted loss per share (thousands) (1) 162,996 162,939 (1) For the three months ended 30 September 2021 and the three months ended 30 September 2020 potential ordinary shares are anti-dilutive, as their inclusion in the diluted loss per share calculation would reduce the loss per share, and hence have been excluded.

4 Cash generated from operations

Three months ended

30 September 2021

£'000 2020

£'000 Loss for the period (15,539 (30,270 Income tax (expense)/credit (4,281 3,195 Loss before income tax (19,820 (27,075 Adjustments for: Depreciation 3,691 3,786 Amortization 35,134 31,543 (Profit)/loss on disposal of intangible assets (17,476 12,595 Net finance costs/(income) 9,654 (21 Non-cash employee benefit expense equity-settled share-based payments 535 1,265 Foreign exchange losses on operating activities 96 1,124 Reclassified from hedging reserve (60 (526 Changes in working capital: Inventories (691 (1,356 Prepayments (18,527 (13,427 Contract assets accrued revenue 5,187 19,091 Trade receivables 291 53,306 Other receivables (801 (199 Contract liabilities deferred revenue 65,578 2,120 Trade and other payables 8,668 (9,816 Provisions 228 Cash generated from operations 71,687 72,410

