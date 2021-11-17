Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited, which advises funds (together "Elliott"), confirms that it is a significant investor in Ahold Delhaize N.V. ("Ahold Delhaize" or the "Company") and that it holds an economic interest in excess of 3% of the Company.

Elliott's investment in Ahold Delhaize reflects its strong conviction in the quality and prospects of the Company's underlying assets, and in particular the strength and potential of bol.com. Elliott supports Ahold Delhaize's decision to begin the process of separating bol.com, which should help unlock significant value for shareholders, thus far concealed within the Company's structure. A more independent bol.com would be a stronger business with a more robust marketplace, benefitting consumers, vendors, and employees alike.

Elliott looks forward to continuing its constructive dialogue with Ahold Delhaize.

About Elliott

Elliott Investment Management L.P. manages approximately $48 billion of assets. Its flagship fund, Elliott Associates, L.P., was founded in 1977, making it one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm. Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited is an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P.

