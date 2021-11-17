

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Canadian food retailer Loblaw Cos. Ltd. (L.TO) raised its adjusted earnings growth guidance for the full-year 2021, based on its year to date operating and financial performance and momentum exiting the third quarter.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects year-over-year adjusted net earnings per share growth in the low-to-mid thirty percent range, excluding the impact of 53rd week in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.



Previously, the company expected year-over-year adjusted net earnings per share growth in the low-to-mid twenties percent range, excluding the impact of 53rd week in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.



On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report flat revenue growth to C$52.70 billion for the year.



