

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) said NURTEC ODT was approved by the Kuwait Ministry of Health for the acute treatment of migraine with and without aura in adults. The company noted that the approval in Kuwait is third in Middle East region, joining prior market approvals in Israel and United Arab Emirates.



Vlad Coric, CEO, said, 'By expanding the market approval of NURTEC ODT in the region, and leveraging our newly-announced strategic global collaboration with Pfizer Inc., we are well-positioned to increase access to NURTEC ODT to help a growing array of people living with the burden of migraine.'



