Appointment brings extensive financial industry experience to drive global growth and build corporate value of newly combined organization that is aiming to make the world a healthier, cleaner and better place to live

Insightful Science, the world's most widely adopted software platform for scientific R&D and collaboration, today announced it has appointed Rebeca Sanchez Sarmiento as Chief Financial Officer of Insightful Science and Dotmatics, as they continue to scale and strengthen the senior leadership team of the recently combined global organization.

With her early career carved on Wall Street as a sell-side equity research analyst at Deutsche Bank and Citigroup, Sanchez Sarmiento has extensive experience across corporate strategy, FP&A and investor relations in both private equity-backed and publicly traded companies. Sanchez Sarmiento joins the Company from previous CFO positions at InvestCloud and ATTOM Data Solutions where she led several transformative mergers and acquisitions, multiple capital raises and two significant corporate restructurings, most notably InvestCloud's $1 billion recapitalization earlier this year. She brings to Insightful Science and Dotmatics a wealth of enterprise SaaS experience and a proven ability to drive scalable, sustainable growth through strategic leadership, operational insights, and financial transparency, all of which will support the Company's ambitious plans.

In her new role, Sanchez Sarmiento will focus on driving value by developing an integrated shared service environment necessary to systematically scale and promote cohesion across all functions to support the organization's M&A growth strategy. Additionally, she will be responsible for further building the finance and accounting organization, including instituting robust corporate governance and controls commensurate with public company standards in readiness for a potential IPO.

Rebeca Sanchez Sarmiento, Chief Financial Officer at Insightful Science and Dotmatics, commented: "I was drawn to Insightful Science as a mission-driven company focused on advancing scientific innovation to improve lives. This vision has helped to propel the Company on a phenomenal trajectory, fueled by positive market momentum and impressive customer growth. Working with the team, I am confident in our ability to further build on this success and add even more value to our customers, industry and science."

Thomas Swalla, CEO of Insightful Science, added: "Rebeca is a true asset to our team. She has a proven track record with invaluable wall street and financial industry experience. Under her strategic direction, we are building a company that can sustain immense scale through both organic and inorganic growth. We are excited about the combined expertise of our growing senior team that will help the Company scale to unbelievable new heights."

Mike McKee, President of Dotmatics, added: "We are thrilled to welcome Rebeca to our leadership team. Her exceptional expertise at the intersection of finance and technology is the perfect combination to build the foundation for a new decade-defining company. At this pivotal stage in the Company's development we have the right team in place, with a shared vision to accelerate growth while helping make the world a healthier, cleaner and better place to live."

Insightful Science is a privately held portfolio company of Insight Partners, the leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software scale-up companies.

