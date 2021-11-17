Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.11.2021
Übernahme perfekt! Bryan-Adams-Company vor Markenlaunch
WKN: A1XFSU ISIN: GB00BK1PKQ95 Ticker-Symbol:  
PR Newswire
17.11.2021 | 13:34
Fidelity European Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, November 17

FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

Date:17 November 2021

Name of applicant:Fidelity European Trust PLC
Name of scheme:Fidelity ISA and Fidelity Share Plan
Period of return:From:18 May 2021To:17 November 2021
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:300,000 ordinary 2.5p shares - Fidelity ISA
597,208 ordinary 2.5p shares - Fidelity Share Plan
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):Nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:300,000 ordinary 2.5p shares - Fidelity ISA
597,208 ordinary 2.5p shares - Fidelity Share Plan

Name of contact:Anna-Marie Davis
Company Secretary
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Telephone number of contact:07435 541712
© 2021 PR Newswire
