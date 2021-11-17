Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2021) - As part of an ongoing commitment to creating an evolving and accessible digital health hub, Green Shield Canada (GSC) is excited to announce the addition of three new solutions to its Digital Clinic.

With the winter months approaching, and more Canadians forced to be indoors, these new solutions put an emphasis on physical health and wellness. Like other Digital Clinic solutions, the new services are accessible from anywhere - via phone, tablet, or laptop - and help eliminate the traditional barriers to care, such as transportation and a lack of time. GSC's overarching goal is to empower plan members to live their healthiest lives.

The new arrivals

Cross the Line - Active (CTL) is a fitness app that provides every member with a live personal coach, in addition to a library of prerecorded exercises and workouts, to help them achieve their fitness goals. Through two-way communication within the app, CTL coaches guide, support and motivate members through their entire well-being journey.

is a fitness app that provides every member with a live personal coach, in addition to a library of prerecorded exercises and workouts, to help them achieve their fitness goals. Through two-way communication within the app, CTL coaches guide, support and motivate members through their entire well-being journey. Daily Burn is a fitness app that offers workouts on-demand and provides personal fitness guidance, encouragement, and motivation to help those from all levels and lifestyles achieve everyday victories. Over 2,500 curated videos and audio-based classes feature a variety of programming including total-body workouts, barre, kickboxing, prenatal, meditation, strength, and Pilates training.

is a fitness app that offers workouts on-demand and provides personal fitness guidance, encouragement, and motivation to help those from all levels and lifestyles achieve everyday victories. Over 2,500 curated videos and audio-based classes feature a variety of programming including total-body workouts, barre, kickboxing, prenatal, meditation, strength, and Pilates training. Manage My Pain is a chronic pain management program and clinically-validated way for members to self-manage pain and communicate with their doctors. Chronic pain is the number one reason employees take time off work and the leading cause of short-term and long-term disability claims. GSC conducted a pilot program with Manage My Pain in 2020, in which plan members who used the app for more than 30 days had a reduced claim spend in the six months following the pilot compared to the prior six months. The Manage My Pain program has helped thousands of people to date with conditions like fibromyalgia, migraines, arthritis, or back pain better understand their symptoms.

For GSC plan members, these new additions are available at discounted rates.

"GSC is proud to partner with these innovative virtual health providers," says David Willows, GSC's EVP, Digital, Innovation and Brand Experience. "We're excited to continue to lead the digital healthcare marketplace with the addition of physical fitness and pain management solutions. During winter in Canada, having safe, reliable access to health and wellness programs is an emerging option. As we expand our virtual health ecosystem, we are confident these new Digital Clinic offerings can help improve day-to-day life for GSC plan members."

Launched in June 2021, the Digital Clinic provides virtual health solutions for mental health therapy (Inkblot Technologies and MindBeacon), online doctor visits (Maple), pharmacy services (PocketPills and GenXys), and orthodontic care (SmileDirectClub). The latest partnerships with CTL and Daily Burn add a physical fitness component, while Manage My Pain builds upon the chronic care offering that includes virtual physiotherapy (Phzio).

"We are committed to facilitating better health for all Canadians, and helping them to live their best lives, no matter where they are," adds Willows.

-30-

For more information:

Deb Quinn, SPPR

647.985.7162

debquinn@sppublicrelations.com

About Green Shield Canada (GSC)

GSC is Canada's fourth-largest health and dental benefits provider, and is uniquely structured as a social enterprise with the purpose of making it easier for people to live their healthiest lives. From coast-to-coast, GSC's service delivery includes drug, dental, extended health care, vision, hospital and travel benefits for groups and individuals, as well as administration and benefits management services. Supported by outcomes-based sustainability strategies, advanced technology and exceptional customer service, GSC creates innovative programs for nearly four million plan participants nationwide.

About Cross the Line - Active

Cross the Line - Active's (CTL) inception began in Canada in 2020 following several years of research into the age-old question 'how to get sustainable fitness results.' CTL's unique promise is the main part of their solution: every member gets ongoing, flexible wellness advice from a live professional coach. CTL coaches are expertly trained in creating bespoke well-being plans for busy lifestyles. Founders Kevin Kennedy and Wayne Hill started out as fitness enthusiasts, each practicing their given sport at competitive levels. With a foundation of over 25 years' work experience in the wellness industry, they continue to develop CTL's personalized fitness services. CTL empowers people to achieve the ultimate goal of becoming the best version of themselves. To learn more about CTL visit ctlactive.com.

About Daily Burn

Founded in 2007, Daily Burn is a membership-based fitness collective that offers workouts on-demand and provides personal fitness guidance, encouragement, and motivation to help those from all levels and lifestyles achieve everyday victories. The company is continually evolving its offerings to provide new challenges curated for the community. They feature a variety of programming which includes total-body workouts, barre, kickboxing, prenatal, meditation, strength, Pilates and more. These offerings are curated for members to discover the perfect workout for their goals and fitness level. Daily Burn is headquartered in New York and a division of Mosaic Group, an IAC Company. To learn more about Daily Burn visit dailyburn.com.

About Manage My Pain

ManagingLife is a privately-held Corporation based in Toronto, Canada committed to improving the lives of people with chronic pain. Its clinically-validated digital health solution, Manage My Pain, helps people with chronic pain better understand their condition and communicate with their providers, who use it to measure, monitor and manage their symptoms and medications. ManagingLife works with employers, disability carriers, health plans, and pain clinics. To learn more about ManagingLife, visit managinglife.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/103978