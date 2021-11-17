Leading ESG tech company Emex makes leadership investment in preparation for future growth

Emex, the ESG and EHS software and technology provider, doubles down on its ambitious 2022 expansion plans with new CRO and CMO hires.

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading ESG technology provider Emex has appointed two new senior hires to its global leadership team, as part of a new growth strategy aimed at disrupting the sustainability space in 2022.

Rich Waller joins Emex as the company's new Chief Revenue Officer with Hugh Allspaugh announced as new Chief Marketing Officer.

Reporting directly into Richard Wall, global CEO, Waller will be responsible for creating new data-led propositions centred on helping clients bridge the gap between their sustainability ambitions and effective actions. These solutions will be offered to current clients and new customers who understand that non-financial data is essential to business performance and with it can affect long-term change for our planet and the people who inhabit it.

With a background in software engineering, Waller has worked as an executive, investor and advisor to start-ups in digital health, mobile technology, and real estate driving innovation, growth strategy and revenue execution. He previously co-founded VisiQuate, a big data analytics company leveraging complex data and machine learning to reduce administrative waste in the healthcare industry. He also co-founded a real estate development and consulting company working for investors and private equity firms on projects in multi and single family, hospitality, gaming, and retail. Waller's experience will be essential in delivering new and innovative ESG solutions to market.

Also reporting to global CEO Richard Wall, Allspaugh joined Emex from VSA Partners as the new Chief Marketing Officer in September. He is tasked with both elevating the Emex brand to be the category leader in sustainability measurement and business performance insights as well as attracting the top-tier talent needed to address the complexity of sustainability and support Emex's ambitious growth plans. This forms the basis of new wider global vision for the company as a leading partner for business solutions.

With three decades of global branding and marketing agency experience across New York, London, Los Angeles and Chicago, Allspaugh brings a wealth of experience in the sustainability space to Emex as well. He previously sat on the Sappi NA Sustainability Council from 2016-2021 and acted as the lead strategist at VSA for Sappi's annual sustainability report.

Hugh Allspaugh, Chief Marketing Officer, commented: "Sustainability is the most complex challenge of our generation and there is no one-size-fits-solution. But there is a universal need for better quality data collection across the complex aspects of health, safety, environment, and people. Quality data collection inevitably leads to more accurate insights and better decision-making. Sustainability isn't an endpoint, but an endless pursuit of better. We are here to serve the businesses and their partners who want to be transparent about their actions towards people and the planet."

Rich Waller, Chief Revenue Officer at Emex said: "Sustainability has always been passion of mine. In the face of today's climate crisis, it will be at the forefront of all businesses concerns. Emex is leading the way with its partners in prompting these discussions by leveraging data and providing the actionable solutions for change."

Richard Wall, global CEO and co-founder at Emex, added: "In Rich and Hugh, we have two exciting and experienced additions to our growing leadership team. They both embody a passion for helping business with their future sustainability problems. With them in place, I'm confident we can build on our current offering and help business to make informed decisions and long-term sustainable choices."

The global Emex team is planned to grow by an additional 200 people by 2022. These two senior hires follow the appointment of Sarah Shah as Regional CEO - MENA & APAC which was announced earlier in November and 29 hires across the business since July.

Emex is a leading provider of Environment, Health & Safety (EHS) and Environmental, Social & Corporate Governance (ESG) software. Our platform powers industry-leading sustainability solutions designed to help customers translate ambition into action, leveraging high quality data and expert insight to optimise business performance, automate complex processes, and manage reporting and compliance. We empower our clients to take ownership of their sustainability journeys, future-proof their businesses, and meet society's and stakeholders' ever-rising expectations.

