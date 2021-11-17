Enzolytics, Inc. Announces Production and Sale in North America of "Enzolytics IPF Immune", a Tested Immune Modulator based on U.S. Patent No. 8,309,072

COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / Enzolytics, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENZC) (https://enzolytics.com/) has announced planned production and sale in the U.S. and North America of "Enzolytics IPF Immune", a liquid nutritional supplement that is an immune modulator that benefits the immune system by fortifying it against infections and supporting the body's antioxidant defense. The active components in the supplement have been registered with the FDA for use in the U.S. under NDI reg. no. 1083. The product will be produced and sold by the Company pursuant to its license under U.S. Patent No. 8,309,072 (the '072 Patent).

This '072 Patent, entitled "Irreversibly-Inactivated Pepsinogen Fragments for Modulating Immune Function", covers the use of Irreversibly Inactivated Pepsin Fragments (IPF) which has been shown in tests to perform an immune modulating function. The primary IPF ingredient is a complex platform that modulates the immune system and may be used alone or as a concomitant therapy for a variety of diseases. The IPF active substance in the product is derived from pepsin from the mucosa, and the method of its extraction and application is the subject of the licensed '072 Patent invented by the Company's Chief Scientific Officer Harry Zhabilov. The immune modulator is made from purified, and lyophilized pepsin containing a polypeptide chain of 327 amino acid residues and one phosphoric acid residue. Using a proprietary method, a peptide chain of 36 amino acids - (IPF) is isolated and made available in a ready-to-use liquid form.

In tests, this therapeutic has demonstrated significant beneficial effects for various diseases, whether used alone or as a concomitant therapy, by bolstering the immune system. The irreversible pepsin fraction (IPF) in Enzolytics IPF Immune effectively inhibits the infectious HSV-1 viral progeny without toxicity to cells. The viral yield in tested subjects was also reduced. In addition, IPF, based on HSV-1 and CoV-Sars-2 reports, has shown antiviral effects.

The Company's 15-year license to the '072 patent grants to Enzolytics marketing rights in all U.S. states, territories, provinces, North American countries and Australia. The Company is moving forward with production of the product and with nationwide distribution throughout the licensed territory.

The Company Chief Scientific Officer, Harry Zhabilov, stated: "We see this product as significant to our focus on providing effective therapeutics for treating infectious diseases and are proud to bring to the U.S. and North American markets a product that has been tested and previously successfully marketed abroad. Over many years, I have been intimately involved in its invention, development and prior testing. To be able to bring it to the North American continent is a meaningful achievement of which we are extremely proud."

The Company CEO, Charles Cotropia, stated: "The North America dietary supplements market size is large, valued at over $50 Billion in 2020 and expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.6% over each of the next 5 years. Consumers are increasingly aware of the significance of personal health and wellbeing and this awareness is driving the market. Enzolytics IPF Immune will play a significant role in this space and due to its beneficial effects, it will be well received. It is a significant addition to the multiple therapeutics our company is producing."

About Enzolytics, Inc.

Enzolytics, Inc. is a drug development company committed to the commercialization of its proprietary proteins and monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of debilitating infectious diseases. The Company is advancing multiple therapeutics targeting numerous infectious diseases. One patented and clinically tested compound, ITV-1 (Immune Therapeutic Vaccine-1), is a suspension of Inactivated Pepsin Fraction (IPF), covered by U.S. Patent Nos. 8,066,982 and 7,479,538. Studies have shown it to be effective in treating HIV/AIDS. IPF is the active component of ITV-1 and is a purified extract of porcine pepsin. ITV-1 has also been shown to modulate the immune system.

The Company is also implementing its proprietary technology to produce fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) against infectious diseases, including HIV, rabies, influenza A, influenza B, tetanus, and diphtheria. Its proprietary methodology, covered in pending U.S. Patent Application Ser. No. 63/245,122 for producing fully human monoclonal antibodies, is currently employed to produce monoclonal antibody therapeutics for numerous infectious diseases, including the Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) and HTLV-1.

Safe Harbor Statement: This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties associated with financial projections, budgets, milestone timelines, clinical development, regulatory approvals, and other risks described by Enzolytics, Inc. from time to time in its periodic reports filed with the SEC. ITV-1 is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or by any comparable regulatory agencies elsewhere in the world.

While Enzolytics, Inc. believes that the forward-looking statements and underlying assumptions contained therein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, including, but not limited to, the ability of Enzolytics to establish the efficacy its therapeutics in the treatment of any disease or health condition, the development of studies and strategies leading to commercialization of its therapeutics in the United States, the obtaining of funding required to carry out the development plan, the completion of studies and tests on time or at all, and the successful outcome of such studies or tests. Therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate.

Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of the statements made, and cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements or update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

