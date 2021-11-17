ALVINESA NATURAL INGREDIENTS SA.: "Circular Economy" Leader Alvinesa Natural Ingredients Appoints Jordi Ferre Chief Executive Officer

Food-industry professional will lead expansion of company's plant-based ingredients into global food and nutrition markets

DAIMIEL, Spain, Nov. 17, 2021, a "circular economy" leader of sustainable plant-based ingredients, has appointed Jordi Ferre Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors.



Alvinesa, operating for nearly 30 years, manufactures natural ingredients for use in the food and beverage, nutrition, cosmetics, animal nutrition and wine-making industries. The grape-based natural portfolio includes a wide selection of polyphenols (micronutrients with antioxidant activity), colors (anthocyanins), flavors, polysaccharides, natural tartaric acid and grapeseed oil.

Alvinesa controls a sustainable and traceable supply chain that transforms organic coproducts into valuable natural ingredients, avoids waste and promotes healthy living. All products are manufactured to unsurpassed quality at the company's state-of-the-art facility. Alvinesa sources the highest quality wine grape (Vitis vinifera) pomace mainly from Spain's abundant Castilla-La Mancha wine region. Working this way, Alvinesa preserves global food supplies by not destroying food to make ingredients. Instead of chemical solvents, only water is used for extraction, which preserves natural goodness. Alvinesa generates a high percentage of its energy requirements renewably onsite: 100% of steam energy (by producing its own biomass), and up to 30% of electricity (via solar power).

In April 2021, Intermediate Capital Group (ICG) partnered with Mr. Jesús Cantarero, Alvinesa's Chairman and member of the founding family, to accelerate the growth of Alvinesa. ICG is a specialist asset manager listed in the London Stock Exchange since 1994 (FTSE 100) with more than $65 billion of assets under management. The firm is recognized for its know-how in supporting owners and managers and financing their organic and external growth strategies. ICG's international presence is a strong asset to support, facilitate and manage the international development of its portfolio companies.

Mr. Ferre is an accomplished C-suite business leader who brings a strong commercial and operations background in the food sector including B2C as well as the value-added food ingredients and agritech sectors. He holds dual citizenship in the United States and Spain, having lived and worked in the U.S. for the past two decades. Mr. Ferre was most recently CEO of AgroFresh Solutions, a Nasdaq-listed global leader of post-harvest solutions that extend the shelf life of fresh fruits and vegetables. Previously, he was Chief Operating Officer of PureCircle, the leading producer and innovator of great-tasting stevia ingredients. Prior positions include Vice President, Sales & Marketing SPLENDA Sucralose at Tate & Lyle; as well as various B2C positions at Wise Foods, Chupa Chups and Warner Lambert. Mr. Ferre holds a BBA-MBA degree in Business, Management and Marketing from Esade in Barcelona, Spain.

"Alvinesa is well-positioned to expand into the global food and nutrition markets, and we are excited to have Jordi as the company's new leader. Jordi's deep background in global B2B markets and strong understanding of the food and ingredients sectors will enable him to lead Alvinesa forward for expansion and growth," said Jaime Chocrón, Head of Iberia for Intermediate Capital Group.

"I am thrilled to welcome Jordi to Alvinesa and am confident he will successfully lead our company into our next stage of growth," said Jesús Cantarero, Chairman of Alvinesa Natural Ingredients and member of the founding family. "Adding Jordi's extensive food and ingredients commercial expertise to our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, decades of technical proficiency and truly circular economy business operation makes us a much stronger global player in the natural plant-based ingredients industry."

"I am honored to join Alvinesa to build on the wonderful legacy of the Cantarero family," said Mr. Ferre. "We have a talented, passionate team, world-class facilities, an on-consumer-trend portfolio of natural ingredients, and strong customer relationships. I look forward to partnering with Intermediate Capital Group and helping Alvinesa grow and prosper in the next stage of our development."

About Alvinesa Natural Ingredients

Alvinesa Natural Ingredients is a "circular economy" leader of sustainable plant-based ingredients. The company sells an extensive range of natural products made from wine grape pomace, including organic, for use in the food, beverage, nutrition, animal nutrition and wine-making industries. The portfolio includes a wide selection of polyphenols (micronutrients with antioxidant activity), colors (anthocyanins), polysaccharides, natural tartaric acid, grapeseed oil and alcohols.

Alvinesa controls a sustainable, traceable, and waste prevention supply chain. The company sources the highest quality, no- and low- pesticide grape pomace mainly from Spain's abundant Castilla-La Mancha wine region. Alvinesa transforms 100% of the raw materials it sources into ingredients that are used to produce a range of mostly consumer products for global markets. In this way, Alvinesa preserves global food supplies by not destroying food to make ingredients. Applying thirty years of technical expertise, the company manufactures all products to unsurpassed quality standards at its low carbon footprint, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. Instead of chemical solvents, only water is used for extraction, which preserves natural goodness. Alvinesa generates a high percentage of its energy requirements renewably onsite: 100% of steam energy (by producing its own biomass), and up to 30% of electricity (via solar power).

Alvinesa has a global presence, exporting to more than 15 countries. Visit Alvinesa.com to learn more.

Media Contact:



Alvinesa Natural Ingredients

media@alvinesa.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ede72a6-b33a-44aa-9c7c-86bd1ed1c4e6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf2b1753-9e77-4878-8a43-fa686c097378