Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2021) - Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D84) ("Bloom"), a global platform for healthcare security, announces that it will now trade on the OTCQB market under the new symbol "BLMHF". The new symbol is the next phase of growing the Company's branding strategy for clients and investors.

Bloom also announces increased capabilities in the Southeastern United States with the opening of new laboratories and offices in Atlanta, Georgia. The new location replaces existing Bloom lab facilities in Atlanta that have reached capacity due to increased demand from clients in the region. The new facilities include a best-in-class, high capacity laboratory and offices to support Bloom's teams that are deployed at client sites in the surrounding area for occupational health-tech services.

"Listing on the OTCQB represents an exciting milestone for our Company," said Andrew Morton, CEO of Bloom. "Our new trading symbol supports our strategy of an aligned brand on all markets for Bloom clients and investors."

Morton went on to say, "Our new lab and facility in Atlanta is another milestone in our continued growth. Demand for testing and onsite services associated with pandemic management is growing. Our clients in the Southeastern U.S. include Film/TV productions and Fortune 500 companies. They're looking to Bloom to guide them through regulatory requirements with our Occupational Health model that incorporates multiple health services and secure health data management. Bloom's Occupational Health-Tech platform will keep our client's organizations healthy and productive for years to come."

About Bloom Health Partners Inc.

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D84) is a global platform for healthcare security, diagnostic testing and occupational health-tech. Our mission is to ensure that "unstoppable is possible" for businesses and their employees through innovative, customized healthcare models. Bloom offers a system for businesses and organizations that helps engage employees and creates strategies to manage health and safety. Our stable, scalable system is an integrated health-tech platform that securely manages data while delivering comprehensive workplace health and safety outcomes.

